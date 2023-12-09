If you’re looking for a multi-bagger, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, we would like to see a proven return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is growing, and secondly, it is expanding Base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives in which it can continue to reinvest, which is characteristic of a compounding machine. With this in mind, the ROCE of Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC) is looking good right now, so let’s see what the returns trend can tell us.

Understanding Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

To clarify if you’re unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation at Genetec Technology Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM68m ÷ (RM538m – RM83m) (Based on last twelve months till September 2023),

so, Genetec Technology Berhad’s ROCE is 15%. In itself, this is a standard return, although it is much better than the 10% generated by the semiconductor industry.

ROCE

In the chart above we measured Genentech Technology Berhad's forward ROCE against its past performance, but the future is arguably more important.

How is the return trend?

Although the current returns on capital are good, there has not been much change in them. The company has deployed 387% more capital over the past five years, and returns on that capital have remained steady at 15%. 15% is a pretty standard return, and it’s some comfort to know that Genentech Technology Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Steady returns in this ballpark may be uninspiring, but if they can be maintained over the long term, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

main solution

To summarize, Genentech Technology Berhad has been consistently reinvesting capital at those good rates of return. Furthermore, the stock has rewarded shareholders who have held it with a remarkable 1,748% return over the last five years. So even though the stock may be more “expensive” than before, we think the strong fundamentals make this stock worth further research.

One final note, you should learn about 3 warning signs We have seen with Genetec Technology Berhad (to which 1 belongs).



