Investors eye Treasury plans and wait for Fed decision, leading to rise in US stocks

US stocks rose on Wednesday as investors took advantage of US Treasury refund plans and awaited the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

Major indexes were green after Tuesday’s gains. October ended with the stock market’s third consecutive monthly loss.

The US Treasury delivered its quarterly refund statement, in which the department detailed its plans to issue a mix of short- and long-term government bonds. The department will release US$776 billion this quarter and $816 billion in the first three months of 2024.

It will auction $112 billion of debt next week to refinance about $102 billion of bonds maturing this month. The department said it plans to increase the size of the auction of two-, three-, five- and seven-year notes.

The plans came shortly after the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit a 16-year high last month. The 10-year yield traded slightly lower on Wednesday around 4.867%.

Meanwhile, investors await the Fed’s policy decision this afternoon. Central bankers are expected to keep interest rates level as they continue to monitor inflation and labor market tightness. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the market has pegged a 99% chance that the Fed will leave the fed funds rate unchanged.

“The Fed will not raise its rate target (5.25%) and restates its ‘higher for longer’ statement,” Macquarie strategist Thierry Weizmann said in a note. “We will see if Jay Powell gives “slack” signals of worsening financial conditions, or inflation being lower than expected – but that may not be the case.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 2.32% to $82.90 a barrel. International benchmark Brent crude rose 2.13% to $86.81 a barrel.

Gold slipped 0.2% to $1,990.20 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury slipped two basis points to 4.854%.

Bitcoin jumped 1.63% to $34,889.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com