Investors could benefit if the market is driven by expectations of a rate cut.

A top strategist at Goldman Sachs Group has a recommendation for traders who think the market is once again in too much of a hurry to bet on multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year.

Investors who are looking for ways to profit, or hedge against the possibility, are misjudging the likelihood of an aggressive Fed rate cut next year, according to a report from Praveen Korapati, chief interest-rate strategist at Goldman. , they should consider shorting the June 2024 SOFR 95.25 call options. ,

“With about 135bp of price easing by December 2024 (and about a 60bp cut in the fed-funds rate by next June), we think markets are approaching the threshold at which they will price in the material barriers to a near-term recession.” Can be done without involving. Words,” the team said in the note.

Economists at Goldman Sachs expect the Fed to cut interest rates once in 2024, possibly during the fourth quarter. But expectations from major Wall Street banks varied widely, with UBS Group pricing several cuts.

As of Monday, traders viewed five cuts by the end of 2024 as the most likely scenario, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, which tracks activity in Fed funds futures. Like SOFR futures and options, fed funds futures are used to place bets on interest rate expectations.

Even if the Fed’s rate cut exceeds the expectations of Goldman economists, Corapati and his team believe that a scenario where the Fed makes the five rate cuts that the market is currently expecting is unlikely.

If they are correct in this assessment, it could mean that many of the swings the asset has seen over the past month could be mitigated, at least to some extent.

As shown in the chart below, the Goldman team believes rate cut expectations have been the biggest driver of the rally in the 10-year Treasury note, which has surged after reaching above 5% in October. There has been a sharp decline in yield. The yield on the 10-year BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was up 6.7 basis points on Monday at 4.287%, according to FactSet data.

Goldman Sachs

,[W]I think both the amount of current price relaxation and front-loading are likely to be excessive,” Korapati said.

As the Goldman team observes, traders got carried away after Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s comments last week, which the market interpreted as a green signal for further cuts. Waller acknowledged the possibility that rate cuts could begin this spring if inflation continues to decline.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also attempted to push back on these expectations during comments on Friday, but rather than react to Powell’s message that more hikes are still planned, investors focused on a subtle change in that language. , which Powell used to describe. Restrictive financial conditions had arisen.

Goldman analysts are not alone on Wall Street in advising clients about profiting from potentially misplaced expectations of a price cut.

Nomura’s derivatives-markets guru Charlie McElligott noted similar trading in a note on Monday. In the note, he raised the possibility that a rebound in economic activity and data could derail investors’ expectations of a rate cut. One of the options he proposed to hedge this risk included selling interest-rate calls, similar to the trade recommended by Goldman.

McElligott also recommends bullish bets on the US dollar DXY, as well as bets on cyclical value stocks (e.g., energy) over secular growth names like megacap technology.

Clearly, Nomura strategists are not advocating that investors should make this a core part of their strategy, at least not yet. Instead, he sees an opportunity to buy hedges “that very few people have.”

Since the end of 2021, markets have taken an accommodative stance from the Federal Reserve at least half a dozen times, according to Deutsche Bank. The two examples cited by the bank occurred before the Fed started raising interest rates.

read on: Seventh time’s the charm? Here are six other times when the market wrongly thought there would be a soft pivot.

Source: www.marketwatch.com