Investors could be nervous as inflation falls further – here's JPMorgan's call for a firm bearish stock market

Stock-index futures were particularly volatile on Friday after the release of a stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls report.

To restart the rally that drove the S&P 500 SPX up 8.9% in November alone, equity bulls wanted a jobs print that would show the labor market is gradually cooling so that the Federal Reserve thinks it may step in next. May consider cutting interest rates this year.

What investors didn’t want to see was a strong NFP report showing accelerating wage growth that could increase inflationary pressures, keeping the Fed’s rates high for longer. There were no desired really bad readings which suggest that if the central bank has to cut borrowing costs it is because the economy is falling rapidly.

One of Wall Street’s biggest bulls thinks the market may cross that midstream. Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, says the S&P 500 could reach 5,200 by the end of next year as a decline in inflation will keep interest rates low, while the economy will “probably” avoid a recession.

In contrast to Lee is JPMorgan’s chief market strategist Marko Kolanovic, who has been bearish on stocks for most of the year. He agrees with Lee that interest rates are likely to fall in 2024 as the economy slows – he believes 10-year Treasury yields could fall to 3.75% – but he warns that this is not a scenario Which is bad for equity.

“Should investors and risky assets welcome the decline in inflation and bid up bonds and stocks, or will the decline in inflation signal that the economy is headed for a recession? We think the decline in inflation and economic activity projected for 2024 will at some point cause investors to become concerned or perhaps even panic,” he told clients in a note on Thursday.

Kolanovic says the damage to the economy from the Fed’s rate hiking campaign is beginning to be seen, with the market remaining very quiet amid a backdrop of declining consumer sentiment and increased credit stress, as shown in the chart below. .

Source: JP Morgan

In short, Kolanovic believes that stocks and other risk assets will not be able to maintain a bullish trend without substantial interest rate cuts by central banks, and this is only likely to happen if the market declines significantly or The economy declines rapidly.

“This is a Catch 22 situation, in which risk assets cannot have a sustainable rally at this level of monetary restrictions, and unless risk assets correct (or inflation does not decline due to weak demand, for example) occurs) till then there will be no decisive relaxation. , thus hurting corporate profits), ”says Kolanovic.

“Overall, we are not positive on the performance of risky assets and the broader macro outlook over the next 12 months,” he added. As risk appetite fails, currency carry trades could be reversed (witness the recent rebound in the Japanese Yen USDJPY, +0.57% ) while there are structural tailwinds in precious metals GC00, -1.25% and risk-on. Free spirit and subsequent easing of monetary policy will benefit.

In short, Kolanovic says investors should choose cash or bonds rather than stocks, which are trading at earnings multiples that are too high. “In a very optimistic economic scenario, we could see equities outperform bonds (or cash) by about 5%, while in a potential environment of declining growth or a recession, they could underperform cash by about 20% Are.”

market

U.S. stock-index futures ES00, +0.39% YM00, +0.35% NQ00, +0.36% are lower after stronger than forecast jobs data, sending benchmark Treasury yields BX:TMUBMUSD10Y higher. The dollar DXY is up, while oil prices CL.1, +2.77% rally and gold GC00, -1.25% is at $2,046 an ounce.

For more market updates and actionable trading ideas for stocks, options and crypto, Subscribe to MarketDiem by Investor’s Business Daily,

buzz

The nonfarm payrolls report, released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, showed the U.S. economy added a net 199,000 jobs last month, up by 150,000 in October, and above the forecast of 190,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, against expectations it would remain at 3.9%, and average hourly wages rose from 0.2% to 0.4%.

Other US economic data due Friday includes preliminary readings on December consumer spending, due at 10 a.m.

Apple AAPL, +0.74% is planning a massive expansion of iPhone manufacturing in India, according to multiple reports.

The U.K. competition regulator is investigating whether Microsoft MSFT, +0.88% has control over OpenAI.

Shares of RH RH, -14.00% are falling more than 7% in premarket trading after the home furnishing company formerly known as Restoration Hardware swung to a surprise quarterly loss and said it “froze The promotion amid the housing market will put pressure on its bottom line.

chart

Market watchers will know that big tech has outperformed this year, with a handful of components pushing the S&P 500 up 19.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up just 9%. But as the chart below from Datatrack shows. The Dow’s underperformance is at its worst.

Datatrack’s Jessica Rabe says, “Either tech is overextended here and non-tech equities should shine next year, or tech has gotten so much better that the outlook for non-tech names remains structurally serious over the long term.” It is visible.”

