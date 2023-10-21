Investors can now enter the classic car market. Meet Drift Capital.

Drift Capital, a New York-based company that launched in September, is offering “fractional investments” in portfolios of collectible automobiles with a track record of increasing in value.

“This is a huge opportunity for enthusiasts and investors,” says Eden Cooper, managing partner of Drift Capital.

Drift plans to raise US$50 million to US$75 million to finance its automotive acquisitions. “The market for cars priced over US$1 million is US$50 billion,” explains Cooper. Penta, “It is difficult for most people to come across even one such car, let alone a fleet of them. “What excites us is that this investment has more than one potential.”

Collector car sales are expected to generate US$4.3 billion internationally in 2022, according to Classic.com, which helps buyers find collectible and exotic automobiles from sellers around the world.

Becoming a classic-car investor rather than an actual collector can reduce stress. After all, taking care of the classic cars you own can be an expensive business. Once a car is purchased, it may require repairs over a long period of time, followed by proper storage (climate control is preferred), insurance, and regular maintenance, even if the car is rarely driven. .

Cooper says collector cars have performed well compared to investment competitions like real estate, paintings and fine jewelry, and even the S&P. “Cars like Ferraris that are seen as investment grade have not suffered a major and permanent decline,” he says.

Cooper says cars that could be part of the portfolio include the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Gullwing” and Roadster, the Porsche Carrera GT, the Aston Martin One-77 (just 77 built), the Ferrari F40 and F50, the Maserati 3500. Are included. GT and Duesenberg Model J.

But, of course, the market value of collector cars fluctuates, sometimes for unpredictable reasons – like pandemics or inflation. The latest Hagerty Market Ratings – which uses a weighted algorithm to calculate the strength of the North American collector car market – showed its sixth consecutive monthly decline in its October report, but that’s from a position widely considered quite hot. Was considered a market.

Brian Rabold, vice president of automotive intelligence at Michigan-based Hagerty, explains Penta He has seen some classic car investment funds, but the US$50 million target “is a new level by far. We also have some art funds like this for obsessive investing.”

“Just put the brakes on a little bit,” Rabold says, characterizing the collector market. But this is going to bring peace rather than a big challenge.” He added that he expects to see a return to pre-COVID levels of enthusiasm relatively soon, and Haggerty said optimism among industry experts is steady.

Drift says it will assemble its portfolio through the Drift Automotive Returns Composite (DARC), which is designed to identify models with a 20-year track record of “outperformance” across multiple economic cycles. Stability is provided in type capital conservation.

Drifting is taking off amid a dramatic explosion in classic car enthusiasm, including clubhouses that combine storage of collector’s vehicles with meeting spaces, bars and restaurants. Haggerty owns Garage+Social, which is expanding rapidly. Hanger Group, serving some collectors who have outgrown their home storage capacity, is working on its second set of “Premier Garage Condominiums” in Florida. Autostrada is a 10,000-square-foot “boutique automotive club and showroom” with a bar located in a former Steinway piano store in Westport, Conn.

Giulio Molinari, the former president of medical device company Butterfly Network and before that a senior technologist at Bridgewater Associates, opened Autostrada in early 2022 with his wife, Roni. “We realized the lack of high-quality storage available for collectible cars,” explains Joel Molinari. Penta, Autostrada currently has 28 cars whose owners pay US$400 per month plus a $1,000 initiation fee. He says that this facility is almost completely subscribed.

Cooper says Drift will add and subtract cars as the market dictates, and store them in geographically dispersed locations.

“We will not flip cars for short-term profit,” he says. “Our goal is to provide the opportunity to participate in profiting from the long-term equity in these incredible automobiles.”

Cooper says one of the benefits of investing in drift would be the ability to operate a selected number of “assets” without ever owning them.

Source: www.barrons.com