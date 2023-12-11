Investors brace for 'a crazy week in the stock market'; here's why

The US stock market has pushed the benchmark S&P 500 to its highest level in nearly two years, above 4,600, in a sustained surge over the past two months.

A mix of factors, including easing macroeconomic challenges, particularly inflation and economic growth, have led investors to become increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve will refrain from further rate hikes. In fact, there is now growing confidence that the central bank is ready to start cutting rates at some point in 2024.

As the market faces an important week marked by the release of a new batch of economic data, investors are bracing for another surge in the S&P 500 or a fresh wave of volatility following the release of Will depend on the nature of the data.

CPI data, Fed meeting and Costco earnings in the same week

On December 10th, popular stock news stockmktnews Citing a number of events and releases that could impact market sentiment, it cautioned investors to be prepared for “a crazy week ahead.”

Specifically, the account shared several images outlining the most important catalysts that have the potential to impact the market. The most important include the upcoming Fed policy meeting, inflation data for November and the earnings report from retail giant Costco (NASDAQ: COST).

Why are these factors important for the stock market?

On Tuesday, December 12, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is set to release the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which will reveal whether inflation rates continued to decline in November. In this case, pressure on the Fed will further ease, and bullish pressure on the stock market is likely to increase.

In this context, there is every possibility that the central bank will keep short-term rates unchanged in its December 12-13 meeting. This is because it is a clear signal that the current level of rates is doing a good job of keeping inflation under control and slowing the growth of the US economy.

The official announcement of the rate decision will be made on December 13 at 2 pm ET, after which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference, which will also be closely watched by investors.

Then, on December 14, retail juggernaut Costco will unveil its earnings report. Considering that it is the third-largest retailer in the US by revenue, Costco’s financial performance is carefully monitored by investors and analysts.

This is because these reports provide insight into macroeconomic trends and consumer spending patterns. Positive earnings and strong sales figures from major retailers may indicate strong consumer confidence and overall economic stability, while weak results may indicate challenges in the broader macroeconomic environment.

