Investors bet Samsung’s smaller memory chip rival SK Hynix will be an AI winner

(Bloomberg) — Samsung Electronics Co. shares are on track to underperform its smaller memory-chip rival SK Hynix Inc. by its most in a decade as investors believe SK Hynix Inc. will be the winner in artificial intelligence.

SK Hynix has surged 67% this year thanks to its deal to supply premium high-bandwidth memory chips to Nvidia Corp, outpacing Samsung, which is up 24% as it looks to get its HBM offering off the ground. Is struggling for. The gap may widen further given options data, which shows the put-to-call ratio at Samsung more than double that of SK Hynix.

The AI ​​battle has been fought against the backdrop of weak global demand for the companies’ traditional memory products. That’s largely due to smartphones, which have been mired in the worst industry-wide slump in more than a decade, impacting another major source of Samsung’s revenue.

Chips remain hot overall due to increased demand for the products needed to power generative AI services like ChatGPIT. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 31% this year, far outpacing the gains in almost any benchmark you can think of.

Samsung has another way to harness this growth, as it also provides contract chip-manufacturing services. But it is also missing here because Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. dominates the foundry business, which makes the bulk of AI processors designed by Nvidia and others.

So after leading the memory industry for years, Samsung now feels the need to play catchup in HBM, an advanced technology optimized to work with AI accelerators. HBM consists of a stack of DRAM that sits on top of the processor rather than being housed in a separate memory module, enabling faster data transfer.

SK Hynix – a more “pure-play” memory maker than its diversified counterpart – was able to get the jump on the latest generation of chips, winning over Nvidia as a customer for its HBM3. Samsung reportedly had trouble finalizing a contract with the US AI giant for its offering, although it has developed a new HBM3E chip and has said it plans to introduce HBM4 by 2025.

“It’s really an unfamiliar sight,” said Yoon Junwon, fund manager at DS Asset Management Co. Samsung has lagged behind SK Hynix in HBM development. “Everyone is focusing on AI because that’s the only area where we see strong demand.”

Unlike Nvidia or Advanced Micro Devices Inc. for Samsung’s share price. As such sees securing the client as key. How good chips it can produce from each batch of material is the main thing for investors to monitor, other observers say.

Such points will be closely watched by analysts as companies report earnings later this month. Samsung’s recently released preliminary results showed a slight decline in quarterly profit. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, both companies have the same buy rating and no sell. However, consensus price targets for Samsung imply an upside of more than 30% from their current levels over the next 12 months, while for SK Hynix it is around 20%.

For market watchers like Eugene Investment & Securities analyst Lee Seung-woo, a change in AI leadership is likely going forward, but it won’t happen quickly.

“Samsung won’t lag behind forever,” said Lee, who gives the company a buy rating. “Samsung will likely start shipping the next version of the HBM3 within this year, closing the gap to about four to five months. SK Hynix will maintain its lead, but Samsung will be able to close the gap next year.

Main iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co said it would cooperate with Chinese authorities on an unspecified investigation, following a report that authorities are conducting a tax audit and review of land use by parent Foxconn Technology Group Co.

Kioxia Holdings Corp. has approached Japan Investment Corp. to invest capital to support its merger with Western Digital Corp. and strengthen the financial base of the combined company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Roche Holding AG is turning to artificial intelligence to find patients who could benefit from its lung cancer drug Alexensa. Roche will use an AI collaboration with Israeli technology company Medial EarlySign Ltd. to help doctors determine when to use CT scans to help find tumors before they spread.

