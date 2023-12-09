Investors are turning to NuggetRush, Avalanche and Cardano

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials displayed on this page are for educational purposes only.

Nugrush (NUGX), an Ethereum-powered mining game, is gaining popularity among investors.

On December 2, 2023, Avalanche (AVAX) fell in Google searches before recovering. Despite institutional interest and positive announcements, a slight decline in prices was considered normal.

On December 3, 2023, pseudonymous Cardano influencer “ADA Whale” shared ten personal crypto beliefs on X. Meanwhile, a positive development report from IOG reveals progress in Cardano’s blockchain, with the site reliability engineering team enhancing network capabilities.

Nuggetrush is increasing

NuggetRush is a new Ethereum-based blockchain game that focuses on simulated mining operations.

In the game, players complete repetitive tasks related to gathering resources and expanding a virtual mining company.

The game rewards players with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and in-game currency for achieving milestones.

Players can upgrade their NFTs to increase their value. There is also an in-game NFT marketplace.

NUGX is the main currency and governance token enabling essential functions. The demand for tokens has increased rapidly during the ongoing presale.

The presale is in its third round, with NUGX available at $0.013.

In the upcoming fourth round, the price will rise to $0.015 before being listed at $0.02.

Avalanche discovery

On December 2, 2023, Avalanche searches on Google dropped to levels seen on November 8 before gradually recovering.

Despite increased interest from announcements from JPMorgan and other institutional investors, AVAX’s price declined marginally.

While daily active addresses for Avalanche reached an August high on November 23, they fell to the average level seen in October and November. Interestingly, the improvement in addresses keeping Avalanche balance above zero presents a positive outlook.

The recovery of active addresses by 30% played a role in supporting the prices.

When Binance announced the maintenance of the BNB smart chain wallet, AVAX whales moved funds. Some aimed to take advantage of potential price declines to make profits.

As of December 3, 2023, AVAX was trading at $21.77. Analysts expect AVAX to reach $24.15 by the end of 2023.

cardano report

On December 3, an influential Cardano advocate posting under the username “ADA Whale” shared a lengthy post detailing his thoughts on ten key points.

According to ADA Whale, the assessments represent a logical interpretation of recent events and developments related to Cardano.

In other news, Input Output Global (IOG), the lead developer of Cardano, released its latest report, showing extensive progress in the development and community engagement of the blockchain.

Highlights include improvements in network reliability and efficiency, enhanced peer-to-peer connectivity, and node enhancements. These ongoing development efforts have influenced ADA prices to some extent.

On December 3, ADA was trading at $0.3918. Based on the development of the Cardano ecosystem, analysts predict that ADA will reach $0.4255 by the end of 2023.

