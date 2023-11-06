Investors are talking about a generational buying opportunity in stocks. Market guru John Huseman dashed their hopes.

Wall Street veteran Richard Bernstein sees a generational buying opportunity in US stocks.

Longtime strategist John Huseman dismissed the idea, pointing to historical S&P 500 returns.

Haseman had earlier warned that the benchmark index could fall 60% to about 1,600 points.

A Wall Street veteran recently hailed a generational buying opportunity for US stock investors – but longtime strategist and financial historian John Huseman downplayed the prospect.

Richard Bernstein, CEO and lead investor at Richard Bernstein Advisors, suggested in a note last week that “anything other than those 7 stocks is a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity.” He was referring to the “Magnificent Seven” – Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Meta and Nvidia.

The former chief investment strategist at Merrill Lynch pointed to the US economy’s resilient growth despite pressures from inflation and higher interest rates and said he does not expect a recession or recession.

While in his view a handful of mega-cap technology stocks like Tesla and Nvidia are trading higher, Bernstein expects the broader stock market to climb because valuations are reasonable, there is an economic tailwind, and he believes That corporate profits are accelerating and will surge next year.

“There’s a century of data here that can help identify a generational opportunity,” he said Posted on x sunday. “It’s not pro shopping.”

“‘Show your work’ doesn’t just apply to math tests,” he said.

Huseman attached a chart comparing expected and actual 12-year total returns from the S&P 500 over Treasury bonds between 1928 and 2023. It showed that the benchmark index has consistently lagged Wall Street’s forecasts over time:

Long-time analysts have been sounding alarm bells on stocks for some time. He recently pointed to Warren Buffett’s favorite market gauge as evidence that equities are overvalued.

Huseman also warned in October that market valuations were at “one of the three great bubble extremes in American history”, and said the S&P 500 would have to fall more than 60% to around 1,600 to return to historical norms. Will have to fall to the mark.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com