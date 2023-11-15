Investors are still down 25% in British Land (LON:BLND) from five years ago, even after an 11% gain last week

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) shareholders should be pleased to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But if we look at the last five years, the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 39%, which is significantly less than the return you would get if you bought an index fund.

While the last five years have been difficult for British Land shareholders, this past week has shown signs of hope. So let’s look at the long-term fundamentals and see if they have been a driver of negative returns.

In the words of Buffett, ‘Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the market…’ A flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment about a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

British land became profitable in the last five years. On the other hand, it reported losses for the last twelve months, which suggests that it is not reliably profitable. Other metrics may better explain share price movements.

We’ve seen the dividend decline over the last five years, so this may have contributed to the share price decline. Revenue decline of about 12% per year may also encourage sellers.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see more detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Still, future earnings will be more important than whether current shareholders make money.

What about dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return, Whereas share price returns reflect only the change in share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It’s fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, British Land’s TSR over the last 5 years was -25%, which is higher than the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

a different perspective

While the broader market gained about 0.6% last year, British Land shareholders lost 5.8% (including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Sadly, last year’s performance was poor, leaving shareholders with a total loss of 5% per year over five years. We realize that Baron Rothschild has said that investors should “buy when there is blood on the streets”, but we caution that investors should first make sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. Consider, for example, the ever-present threat of investment risk. We’ve identified 2 warning signs With British lands (at least 1 that shouldn’t be overlooked), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

