Investors are increasing their bets on tech stocks as the sector still leads the market

By Svea Herbst-Bellis

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New regulatory filings show that many hedge funds have boosted their bets on big technology stocks including Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Platform, despite some declines in these companies during the third quarter following broader market gains this year. She has come.

Tiger Global Management, a widely watched fund in the investment world, increased its stake in Nvidia, whose semiconductors support artificial-intelligence systems, to 77% during the third quarter. The filing shows it increased its bet on Alphabet by 40%.

The company increased its Meta investment by 4%, increased its bet on Microsoft by 8% and increased its stake in Amazon by 6.5%.

Tiger Global and other hedge funds suffered huge losses in 2022 as technology stocks tumbled. But many fund managers put more money to work in the sector this year as seven big tech stocks surged, playing a key role in helping the broader stock market recover after last year’s decline.

Coatue Management, founded by Philippe Laffont, increased its position in Meta by 9% to 6.2 million shares on Sept. 30, the filing shows.

Glenn Kutcher’s Light Street Capital increased its position in Amazon by 5% after registering a new position in the online retailer in the second quarter.

Rattan Capital Management reported an even bigger increase, saying it increased its stake in Amazon by 72% and increased its Meta stake by 67%. The fund also reported a new position in Alphabet, saying it held 20,000 shares as of Sept. 30.

Goldman Sachs reported in late August that hedge funds had made record investments in the seven largest tech stocks by market capitalization.

2023 has been a better year for investors, with the S&P 500 stock market index up 18% since January after falling 20% ​​in 2022. The rally has been largely fueled by a small number of companies – the so-called Magnificent Seven.

Since January, Meta’s share price has increased 169%, while Amazon has increased 70% and Microsoft has increased 53%.

Investment managers must disclose at the end of each quarter what they hold in U.S. stocks and report that information to the Securities and Exchange Commission 45 days after the end of the quarter. The so-called 13-F filing deadline for the third quarter is Tuesday.

While 13-F filings are backward-looking, they are closely monitored by investors for trends.

But investors, many of whom suffered big losses last year alone, also showed caution during the third quarter when the market pulled back and some technology stocks declined somewhat.

Light Street cut its stake in Meta by 31% after raising it 27% in the second quarter, and Coatue cut its stake in Microsoft by 28% and cut its stake in Amazon by 15%.

Representatives of the fund did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Svia Herbst-Bellis; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: finance.yahoo.com