Investors are gaining momentum in bank shares. Analysts are urging caution.

Investors pumped up bank stocks last week, boosting the stock market on expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates and that a “soft landing” on the U.S. economy is now possible.

Last Tuesday, pricing pressure eased faster than expected after inflation data showed the two major indices tracking the banking industry had their biggest single-day jumps since May 2020.

These same indices – the KBW Nasdaq US Banks Index (^BKX) and the KBW Nasdaq US Regional Banks Index (^KRX) – are also on pace to post their best monthly returns in nearly three years. Both are up about 13% since the beginning of November.

But analysts are not yet ready to declare that the worst is over for the industry, warning that many banks still face pressure, which is expected to last until 2024.

Regional banks are certainly in a more stable position than they were in the first half of the year, when the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic created jitters about the strength of many other mid-sized banks across the U.S. .

The headquarters of Silicon Valley Bank after regulators seized the bank in March. Reuters/Brittany Hosey-Small (Brittany Hosey-Small/Reuters)

Yet their ability to generate stronger profits remains a challenge as higher interest rates and bond yields mean more expensive deposits, higher paper losses on bonds held for investment and difficulties for borrowers.

New capital requirements proposed by US regulators threaten to make it even more difficult for some of these medium-sized banks to survive in the future. Those rules, which are scheduled to go into effect in 2025, are currently the subject of heated debate in Washington.

Regional bank stocks have particularly lagged the S&P 500 this year, even as they have recovered from losses suffered last spring. In fact, the KBW Nasdaq US Bank Index and the KBW Nasdaq US Regional Bank Index are still trading at near record lows compared to the performance of the S&P 500.

The bullish case for banks is that peak interest rates are now in the past and a recession will not develop in 2024. If the Fed starts cutting rates next year, as many on Wall Street are now predicting, that could drive down the industry’s deposit costs. And thus profitability improves.

Currently, the fed funds rate is in the target range of 5.25%-5.50%, the highest since 2001, following the most aggressive series of hikes since the 1980s.

Some bank bulls point to what happened in 1995, the year after another series of interest rate hikes by the Fed. Once it became clear the hike was over and the Fed cut rates twice, bank stocks rose an average of 54% that year and at least 37% in the two years that followed.

‘We are going back the other way’

But the hopes of the bulls have been dashed before also. Bank stocks also surged in July once it became clear that deposit outflows at some regional lenders had stabilized, only to retreat again in September as long-term bond yields rose and fears grew that the Fed would raise rates. Planned to keep it high for a long time.

“It’s good to see this rally, but we’ll go back the other way when the U.S. Treasury auctions long-term debt and bond yields rise again,” said bank analyst Chris Whelan.

It is still possible that financial conditions could tighten significantly, as the Fed’s “higher for longer” interest rate campaign is expected to slow business activity. And if inflation rises again and the Fed is forced to raise rates, bank stocks could certainly be in more trouble.

The vast majority of long-term investors remain underweight on banks and have no interest in increasing exposure, said RBC banking analyst Gerard Cassidy.

“They’re taking a wait-and-see attitude and I think they’ll need to see more evidence that there’s going to be a soft landing for them to jump in with both feet,” Cassidy said. A “critical moment” will come when the Fed fully communicates that it has raised rates, he said.

“Once [the Fed] indicates that they are done, the next move on rates will be down. “If they don’t cut rates dramatically it will be a signal to investors that the economy is going to get a boost.”

David Kostin, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, highlighted commercial real estate as a known risk for next year.

“This will jeopardize many regional banks that hold mortgages where the collateral value is less than the loan amount,” Kostin wrote in his 2024 outlook published last week.

In a bank “supervision and regulation” report released earlier this month, the Fed highlighted downside risk in commercial real estate as one of the top issues being monitored by bank examiners, along with bank capital and earnings. But also explained the impact of rising interest rates.

Some in the industry are still concerned about the amount of unrealized bond losses on bank balance sheets.

Most banks will continue to carry those “deadweight” assets, according to Jeff Davis, managing director of Mercer Capital.

“This adversely impacts profitability,” he said.

Unrealized losses on held-to-maturity bonds increased by an average of 2.49% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, with mid-sized to regional lenders seeing larger average losses, according to SNL data analyzed by Mercer Capital.

These paper losses are forcing many banks to cut lending, limit dividends and sell assets.

“It’s really taken away the ability of most banks to delve into,” Alexander Yocum, a regional bank analyst at CFRA, told Yahoo Finance.

David Hollerith is a senior reporter for Yahoo Finance covering banking, crypto, and other areas of finance.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com