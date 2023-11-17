Investors are finally criticizing Elon Musk's anti-Semitism

Elon Musk’s Twitter is a different place than it was a year ago. What was once a website where journalists networked and talked to sources is now a place where conspiracy theories and alt-rights abound — most of them provably wrong, and many of them Jewish. Are opponents. Now, those theories are being supported by Musk himself.

Musk responded to a tweet earlier this week in which A paid Twitter user talked about this “Jew…hatred of whites” and “a mob of minorities who support flooding into their country.” The Tesla CEO managed to reduce his response from 14 words to six: “You have said absolutely the truth.,

Musk followed that tweet with criticism from the Anti-Defamation League, a civil rights group that is suing Twitter over claims it has increased hate speech over the past few months. Louder, prouder protesters celebrated Musk’s words, according to NBC News:

﻿Accounts with a history of supporting anti-Semitic views celebrated Musk’s tweet as welcome news and confirmed that they agreed with him “on JQ”, short for “Jewish Question”, for decades. A term used by anti-Semites. “It’s old-time anti-Semitism with new language,” said AJ Bauer, an assistant professor of journalism who studies right-wing movements and media at the University of Alabama.

However, reactions from regular, normal humans have been decidedly less enthusiastic. Bloomberg looked at the financial fallout from Musk’s unmasking moment, and found it was pretty big — Tesla investors are spooked, and Twitter advertisers are taking their ad dollars elsewhere:

﻿Christine Hull, founder and CEO of Nia Impact Capital, said she was “surprised” by Musk’s new post. The social-impact fund owned about $282,200 of Tesla stock as of midyear and has waged a pressure campaign against the company for years, including through a shareholder resolution. “The impact of the CEO’s erratic, racist and anti-Semitic speech directly impacts Tesla’s brand and bottom line in significant ways,” Hull wrote in an email Thursday. He said the appropriate response to Musk’s actions could include censure by Tesla’s board, demotion, reappointment, suspension or termination. , The European Commission advised staff to stop advertising on X due to a “worrying increase in disinformation and hate speech,” the European Commission said in a statement Friday, which did not specifically cite Musk’s posts. The move was initially reported by Politico. Media Matters released a report Thursday in which IBM, Apple Inc., Oracle Corp., Comcast Corp. Advertisements for Comcast’s Xfinity brand and Comcast’s NBCUniversal-owned Bravo television network are running on X next to pro-Nazi posts. A company spokesperson said, “IBM has a zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation.”

Musk’s latest replies on Twitter appear to be focused on the Media Matters revelations that caused IBM to pull its advertising dollars. It’s called an outlet “an evil organization,” and responded by repeatedly claiming that all media – seemingly every outlet that disagrees with his worldview – is corrupt and full of lies.

The truth is that Musk’s mask of humanity has been slipping for a long time. He has come out for LGBTQ people with regularity, and has been particularly apt to attack trans people wherever possible – including less than 24 hours ago, He has referred to the acceptance of refugees as “European suicide” and indicated support for the anti-Semitic “BanTheADL” movement. White supremacists love him, because they see in him what everyone else refuses to understand.

