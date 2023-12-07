Investors and Entrepreneurs Are Looking for the Next 'Lightning Strike' in General AI Innovation - SiliconANGLE

With the explosion of new artificial intelligence tools and capabilities, everyone is looking for the next breakthrough in generative AI technology.

“What we’re seeing now is that the infrastructure is there and we’re waiting for lightning to strike,” said John Turow (pictured, right), partner at Madrona Venture Group and former head of product at Amazon Web Services Inc. ” “Types of applications and many business and…human processes that are not even applications are within the scope of this type of technology.”

OctoML Inc. co-founders and CEOs Turo and Luis Cese (left) speak with Qube industry analyst John Furrier at the “Supercloud 5: The Battle for AI Supremacy” event during a special broadcast on SiliconANGLE Media’s Qube. Livestreaming studio. He discussed the current landscape of General AI and its vast potential for entrepreneurs.

Struggling for AI innovation

OctoML, a startup focused on optimizing machine learning for applications, recently released its OctoAI Image Gen, which allows developers to more easily optimize image generation on models like Stable Diffusion.

“We have the fastest implementation of Stable Diffusion and Llama 2 and Mistrial [AI] Offerings in the market,” Cease said. “It’s generative AI infrastructure for application builders.”

OctoML’s ability to create “model cocktails,” as Sees calls them, gives developers greater flexibility and speed when creating AI-based applications.

General AI’s ability to automate and perform tasks that previously only humans could do, as well as the complexity of its infrastructure, creates a wealth of opportunities for entrepreneurs. The question is, who will come out on top?

“All of this is pointing to what we have said are two key things that a great company needs to do to build a great product on top of this kind of technology. It’s really powerful data, it’s powerful talent, leveraged well and it’s [a] Understanding your customers better than anyone else,” Turo said. “If you can understand your customers better than anyone else… then you can absolutely beat Goliath.”

Turow and Cease believe that for all small organizations competing for AI supremacy, it is important to focus the resources needed to promote machine learning.

“Each output that Generative AI produces [is] …That’s several orders of magnitude more hours than a computer has required for virtually any application we’ve had in human history,” Cease said. ,[Energy] Bans everything.”

Another key component of machine learning programs is the flexibility and accessibility provided by the cloud, which allows developers to more easily draw on the databases needed for next generation AI applications.

“This new wave of AI requires science and mathematics,” Turow confirmed. “This wouldn’t be possible without the cloud.”

Sees and Turo predict that the next generation is about to open up a world of app development for developers looking to harness the power of AI.

,Natural language programming has long been a dream of computer scientists and … it’s finally being realized in a way that is very different from what computer scientists have been thinking about,” Cease said. “And it’s magical for them, too.”

Here’s the entire video interview, part of SiliconANGLE and Cube’s coverage of the “SuperCloud 5: The Battle for AI Supremacy” event:

