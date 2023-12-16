Investor warns US about to enter 'biggest real estate correction in my lifetime': 'It's going to be on a great scale'

real estate

December 16, 2023

Dec 16, 2023

One real estate investor is witnessing the beginning of the “biggest” correction the industry has ever seen.

“I just want to say that we are entering the biggest real estate recovery in our lifetime,” private equity fund manager Grant Cardone told “Fox & Friends” Thursday while discussing the state of the industry.

“Its [real estate correction] There’s going to be a great opportunity for individuals, regular, everyday people to actually acquire trophy real estate from institutions. “This has never happened in the country,” Cardone said.

“It’s going to be on an epic level,” he expressed.

Despite Cardone’s claims that the industry is entering new territory, the current housing market poses significant problems for any buyer or seller as interest rates and housing costs remain elevated.

With sellers staying out of the market, low inventory exacerbates the problem, and home prices rise as a result.

Cardone blamed the Federal Reserve for “single-handedly” destroying the housing market by raising interest rates, insisting, “It is impossible for people to keep a home today.”

“He [Fed Chairman Jerome Powell] Inflation has not been controlled. He has failed miserably. What they have actually done is they have created and, meanwhile, halted the housing industry,” the real estate investor said.

To get the housing industry off to a fast start, Cardone is urging Powell to “step aside” and let the market correct itself.

“To bring down pricing, interest rates will have to come down. This actually contradicts what most people think. But when interest rates go down, mortgage applications will increase and people will start selling their homes,” Cardone told co-host Rachel Campus-Duffy.

As first-time home buyers’ dreams of owning a home have been put on hold due to high prices, those living on rent are also facing similar financial pain.

The current housing market creates significant problems for any buyer or seller as interest rates and housing costs have increased. Christopher Sadowski To get the housing industry off to a fast start, Cardone is urging US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (pictured) to “step aside” and let the market correct itself. Xinhua/Shutterstock

Moody’s Analytics found that in Q3, the US rent-to-income ratio (RTI) declined marginally by 0.5% and ended at 30% – a level that borders on rent burden.

Tenants are considered “burdened” if their rent payments cost 30% or more of their gross, or pre-tax, income.

,The Fed will create more renters in this country over the next two years than in the last 50 because mortgage applications are at an all-time low, Cardone said.

