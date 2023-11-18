Investor JAT Capital sends scathing letter to new Bed Bath & Beyond board over CEO’s removal, vacancy

Signage is displayed outside the permanently closed Bed Bath & Beyond retail store in Hawthorne, California on May 1, 2023.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | getty images

Investment firm JAT Capital sent a scathing letter to the board of the new Bed Bath & Beyond on Friday, saying it has refused to answer shareholder questions and has engaged in what the investment firm described as unprecedented “bad conduct.” “behavior”.

The company, which holds a 9.6% stake in the company and claims it is not an activist fund, has been accused of multiple misdeeds, including canceling planned investor conferences and distorting facts about the ouster of former CEO Jonathan Johnson. Reprimanded the board for.

“We have attempted to engage constructively with investor relations, senior management and the board of directors in recent months, suggesting best practices that can preserve and enhance value, and to reflect on the recent changes made by management and the board. Pointing to actions that appear to be “destroying shareholder value,” the letter, written by JAT founder John Thaler, said.

“We’ve taken a more proactive posture with Beyond because, frankly, I’ve never seen such poor behavior by a board in my career. The things that I’ve heard, the things that have been spoken to me directly, and the The actions I’ve done I’ve seen are in a category I’ve never seen before.”

Beyond was formerly known as Overstock.com, which purchased and rebranded Bed Bath after bankruptcy. Prior to its rebrand, Beyond was struggling with sluggish sales and a declining market cap. After its first quarter as the new Bed Bath, results were mixed with a steep decline in sales and profits.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, JAT called on Beyond to fire Johnson. A few days later, the company announced that he was stepping down.

In its letter dated Friday, JAT questioned why Johnson’s board seat was removed after his ouster and said it was an attempt to weaken “the ability of shareholders to have their say”. The company also accused the board of being disloyal about Johnson’s decision to leave the company and explicitly stated that he had been “fired.”

“Instead of firing Johnson and saying so publicly (a statement that might well have been accepted by everyone involved), the board decided to prepare a press release with Jonathan suggesting that he ‘has stepped down, and even made the ridiculous statement that he and the board had jointly concluded that ‘now is the ideal time’ for a leadership change,’ the message reads.

“Now is the ideal time? In the middle of a rebranding effort, just as the company is launching a $150 million marketing campaign? And it coincides with shareholders demanding Johnson’s ouster?” writes a press release. “which distorts the facts and creates a fraudulent description of the situation… furthering the perception that the Board is engaged in self-preservation and insider dealing.”

JAT, meanwhile, has called on Camping World CEO and TV personality Marcus Lemonis, who starred on CNBC’s “The Profit,” to take over management of the company. He joined the Overstock board last month and is appreciated its change For Beyond Inc.

JAT renewed those calls in Friday’s letter and accused the board of being “suspicious” of Lemonis, sidelining him and denying his expertise.

“In one of the few instances where I have been able to have a conversation with a board member on the topic of why Marcus Lemonis is not being allowed to help manage the business, [chair of the board] Allison Abraham admitted to me that she (and others) were concerned that ‘Marcus has a secret nefarious plot,’” the letter said. ”He has reportedly reiterated the same concerns to interim CEO Dave Nielsen. When pressed about what that ‘nefarious plot’ might be, she admits she doesn’t know.”

Lemonis did not respond to a request for comment.

JAT asked Beyond’s board to answer its questions once and for all, and demanded greater transparency from everyone from vendors to sell-side analysts.

“It is my strong desire to force the board to explain what it is doing. This is not an unreasonable question. The actions the board has taken over the last 60 days appear to be detrimental to the company and shareholders ,” the letter said. “This board has refused to explain why they have made these decisions.”

Read the full letter below:

Source: www.cnbc.com