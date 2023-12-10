(Reuters) – An investor group including Archhouse Management and Brigade Capital has offered $5.8 billion to take department store chain Macy’s private after facing stiff competition from online rivals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. ,

Archhouse Management, a real-estate-focused investment firm, and Brigade Capital Management, a global asset manager, proposed acquiring Macy’s stock for $21 a share on Dec. 1, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. Presented, which they do not already have. Said with substance.

The offer for the Bloomingdale parent is a 20.76% premium to Friday’s closing at $17.39.

The group already owns a large stake in Macy’s through an Archhouse-managed fund and has discussed the proposal with the department store chain, whose board later met to discuss the proposal. It’s unclear how the retailer views the proposal, the Journal reported.

The report said Archhouse and Brigade believe Macy’s is undervalued in the public markets and have indicated they would be willing to increase their offer subject to due diligence. It said an investment bank had provided a letter supporting the group’s ability to raise the necessary financing. To complete the deal.

Macy’s, Archhouse and Brigade did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the report.

The retailer crushed analysts’ quarterly profit estimates in November on low inventory and strong demand for beauty products, signaling that efforts to reduce inventory from the high levels of 2022 are finally working ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season. Was doing.

Macy’s has a market capitalization of about $4.77 billion and its shares are down about 15.79% this year.

