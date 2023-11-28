Investor Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's longtime business partner, has died

Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway’s longtime vice chairman, was in attendance at the company’s annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.



Influential investor Charlie Munger, longtime vice chairman of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, has died. He was 99 years old.

Along with Warren Buffett, Munger built Berkshire Hathaway into a billion-dollar giant.

“They complemented each other very well in their approach to investing,” says David Kass, a finance professor at the University of Maryland.

Munger was a “value investor”, who liked to buy stocks when a company’s share price was low relative to its fundamental value. But he also believed in valuing the strength and growth of trusted brands.

Over the years, Berkshire Hathaway made major investments in dozens of household names, including Kraft Heinz, Bank of America, and Coca-Cola. Its portfolio included car companies, grocery stores, and insurers.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its current position without Charlie’s inspiration, knowledge and involvement,” Buffett said in a statement.

Simplicity was a guiding principle for Munger.

“I can’t think of a single instance in my entire life where keeping it simple has worked against us,” he told Yahoo. Finance in an interview. “We’ve made mistakes, but they didn’t because we kept it simple.”

Munger grew up in Omaha, Neb., not far from Buffett’s childhood home. According to Kass, a local physician introduced them to each other, and “they hit it off immediately.”

After serving in the U.S. Army, Munger attended Harvard Law School, and he founded Munger, Tolles & Olson, a law firm headquartered in Los Angeles.

Today, Buffett may be better known, but Kass says Munger played a bigger role in what was a truly unique business partnership.

“The Abominable No Man”

Munger was a straight shooter, had a dry sense of humor, and Berkshire Hathaway shareholders saw his personality on display at the company’s annual meetings in Omaha, where he and Buffett fielded questions for hours.

Often, Buffett answered questions in detail. Then, Munger said something pithy or a perfect one-liner. The audience started roaring.

According to Lawrence Cunningham, a law professor at George Washington University, Munger was more than a sounding board for Buffett. They pressured him to consider companies that had the potential to grow, and he pushed for ideas he considered half-baked.

“I think Charlie’s greatest contribution — besides being a good friend and that sort of thing — was knowing when to tell Warren not to do something,” he says, adding that Buffett described Munger as “The Abominable Knower.” Nicknamed “Man”.

Renaissance man

Munger spent most of his life in California, where he did some side projects. He bought and ran another company called The Daily Journal. He was a philanthropist. And he tried his hand at architecture.

In 2021, a Munger-designed dorm at the University of California, Santa Barbara received a lot of blowback. It will have thousands of bedrooms, but most of them will not have windows. Mungar suggested that this would encourage students to gather in common places.

When Munger was in his nineties, he told CNBC that he lived by a few “simple rules.”

“You don’t hold much grudge,” he said. “You don’t overspend your income. You remain charitable despite your troubles. You deal with trustworthy people, and you do what you have to do.” should do.”

For him, it was about staying away from fads and being a careful, cautious investor.

