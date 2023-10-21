Investor Buzz: Could This New Coin Be the Next Big Focus for Ethereum Enthusiasts? – CaptainAltcoin

Home » Journal » Investor Buzz: Could This New Coin Be the Next Big Focus for Ethereum Enthusiasts?

tldr

Ethereum’s race against other networks like Solana has been boosted by the mainnet launch of Scroll’s zkEVM solution.

GameFi analysts lauded its arrival nuggetrush Because it provides a direct way to convert in-game assets into real-world value.

It’s been a good year for zkEVM scaling solutions. Recently, the Ethereum community celebrated mainnet launch Scroll of zkEVM. Nevertheless, the 2023 recession has caught up with ETH, stop its growth In the last few months.

As a result, some holders are now looking to nuggetrush – Ethereum-based mining game to stay profitable. NUGX’s blockchain ico already Promises 100% development, but will this make it a strong contender for ETH? Let’s see what investors are saying.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now

Ethereum (ETH) ZkEVM ready for scroll mainnet

The Ethereum (ETH) community celebrated its launch on October 17, 2023. anticipated zkEVM scroll On its main network. The team behind the launch announced that existing applications and developer tools can now be migrated to the scaling solution.

Announcement may be the kick needed Reversing Ethereum’s disappointing outlook. Since the beginning of October, ETH has been in a steady decline, leading analysts to suspect a potential recession could be on the way. ETH was trading at $1,733 on October 1. However, ETH fell 9.6% to $1,565 by October 17 following Scroll’s zkEVM launch.

Scroll EVM was developed for two years and can enhance Ethereum (ETH) scaling capabilities. This could make it one of the Best DeFi Projects, Some analysts say this will help Ethereum gain an edge over networks like Polygon and Solana. He concluded that ETH could rise $1,850 Due to the excitement around its Scroll EVM launch.

NuggetRush (NUGX): A gamer’s paradise

GameFi aims to give players more autonomy over their gaming activities and how they use their rewards. This principle is the basis of the NuggetRush (NUGX) approach.

Like most Web 3 games, nuggetrush (NUGX) Is native to Ethereum. It provides a quality virtual reality mining experience And allows players to build, develop and test their skills to become mining experts. NuggetRush (NUGX) Mining provides the thrill of finding mineral resources and Earning real-world rewards,

The game offers players multiple ways to earn money and get more value from their gaming time. its players can Trade their NFT collectibles, That includes characters, machinery, and even money won during the game.

Additionally, players can stake their NFTs to earn passive income. Finally, a part of NuggetRush (NUGX) goes to income Supporting small-scale mining operations In third world countries.

Apart from increasing earning potential, NuggetRush (NUGX) Players also get access to special competitions and ecosystem rewards. They also get voting rights, which helps them contribute to decision making on the platform.

nuggetrush is in Its first round of presale, Its Round 1 price is $0.010. As yet, NUGX By Round 2 it will increase by 20% to $0.012. More importantly, as of the listing time, NUGX’s value is set to grow 100% Up to $0.020. This leads analysts to agree that it is a good crypto to buy right now,

Visit the NuggetRush Presale Website

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is not endorsed by CaptainAltcoin, which takes no responsibility for its accuracy or quality. We advise readers to do their own research before interacting with any particular company. The information provided is not financial or legal advice. Neither CaptainAltCoin nor any third party makes a recommendation to buy or sell any financial product. Investing in crypto assets is high risk; Consider the possibility of loss. CaptainAltCoin is not liable for any damages or losses caused by using or relying on this material.

how are you Are regular people earning up to 70% returns in a year without any risk? By properly setting up the free Pionex Grid bot – click the button to learn more.

If you do it right, crypto arbitrage still works like a charm! Check out the leading crypto arbitrage bot AlphaDore to learn the best way to do this.

Source: captainaltcoin.com