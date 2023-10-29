venture capital trust

Every year, investors get the chance to gain valuable tax relief by investing in small British businesses.

If you’ve used up both your Pension Annual Allowance and Isa Allowance in the same year, the next thing financial advisers will usually recommend is to put some cash into a venture capital trust or VCT.

While most people can put £60,000 a year into a pension, those with very high incomes (£360,000 and over) can only put £10,000 away. So there are more people than you think who need somewhere to put their money.

VCTs offer incredibly generous tax benefits – including tax-free dividends, capital gains tax relief and 30 per cent income tax relief. The reason the bailouts are generous is that in return you are putting your money into high-risk, small but hopefully fast-growing British businesses.

You can invest a maximum of £200,000 per year and get income tax relief of up to £60,000. You have to pay or pay the same amount of tax in the year in which you invested to get the benefit.

Importantly, you are only eligible for relief if you buy shares during a new share issue or when the VCT is first listed and you must hold the investment for at least five years.

While experts say you should not invest just for the tax benefits, the generosity of relief offered by VCTs means it may be worth the investment even if returns are poor.

Wealth Club’s Alex Davis, a high net worth broker, said the companies VCT invests in have the potential to achieve growth levels “far in excess of listed market companies”.

Some of the companies backed by VCTs have become household names, such as hotel booker Secret Escapes, clothing marketplace Depop and property portal Zoopla.

However, the best funds try to raise only a few million pounds each year and sell quickly.

With VCT fundraising season in full swing, Telegraph Money reveals which VCTs are open for investment and how much they’re looking to raise.

How do you choose a VCT?

These are the factors to consider when deciding which VCT to invest in:

past performance , You should look at their five-year “NAV” total returns. This is the VCT’s net asset value – the value of the asset minus debts – combined with any dividends paid during the period.

Their exposure to individual companies , Larger VCTs are likely to be safer as they will be more diversified and exposed to more companies. You should also look at what percentage of NAV their top five or ten holdings make up.

fund manager , As with any fund, you should aim to choose a manager who is established in their field and has a positive track record of choosing investments over time.

fees, VCTs typically charge 2 percent per year but some may charge more. Investment fees put pressure on returns.

Which type of VCT should you choose?

There are three broad categories of VCTs: generalist, objective, and specialist.

Generalist VCTs are the most common, investing in multiple companies in different sectors.

Specialist VCTs focus on a specific area, such as technology, which means they can take on more risk than their general counterparts.

Objective VCTs invest primarily in companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, London’s Junior Stock Exchange, focusing on small and medium-sized companies.

Note that AIM VCTs are not eligible for inheritance tax relief, even though their underlying shares may be.

Alan Sheehan of MICAP, a research firm that tracks VCT performance, said AIM VCTs have performed poorly recently as the AIM market has declined.

“The FTSE Target 100 has fallen almost 50 per cent since its peak in March 2021 and is now at levels hit by March 2020 – following the sell-off caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“There is certainly a good value in AIM VCTs today, however with AIM flotation at historically low levels they may struggle to deploy their funds as easily as last year.”

Best Performing VCTs

According to MICAP, these are the best performing VCTs in the last five years.

Remember that past performance is no guarantee of high returns in the future. Note that the origination fee depends on whether you buy directly or through a regulated financial adviser.

In some cases, discounts on fees are also available through platforms like Wealth Club.

Mobius VCT

British small companies VCTs

AUM: £334.5 million

Sector: Generalist

Number of VCT: Two

Portfolio: 41 companies

Five-year returns: 68 percent (B.Sc.) and 61 percent (B.Sc.2)

Attempt to raise: £65 million (£25 million overall allocation facility – this means the managers can try to raise additional amounts if they meet their initial fundraising target)

Amount raised: £30 million

Minimum investment: £6,000

Initial Fee: 5pc

Annual Management Fee: 2 pcs

Albion VCT

Foresight Enterprises VCT

AUM: £148.2 million

Sector: Generalist

Portfolio: 40 companies

Five-year return: 32.3 percent

Attempt to raise: £20m (£10m overall allocation facility)

Amount raised: £700,000

Minimum investment: £3,000

Initial Fee: 5.5 pcs

Annual Management Fee: 2 pcs

Octopus Apollo VCT

Source: MICAP

Other VCT

The list below includes well-known funds that are not necessarily top performers, but does not include funds launched less than five years ago.

Maven VCT

AUM: £274.4 million

Number of VCT: Four

Sector: Generalist

Portfolio: more than 100 each

Five-year returns: 8.9 percent to 13.1 percent

Attempt to raise: £20m (£10m overall allocation facility)

Amount raised: £1 million

Minimum investment: £5,000 (£1,000 per VCT)

Initial Fee: 5.5 pcs

Annual management fee: 1.75-2.5 pcs

Molten Ventures VCT

AUM: £123.9 million

Sector: Generalist

Portfolio: 35 companies

Five-year return: 13.3 percent

Attempt to raise: £20m (£20m overall allocation facility)

Amount raised: £850,000

Minimum investment: £6,000

Initial Fee: 5.5 pcs

Annual Management Fee: 2 pcs

Octopus Aim VCT

AUM: £210m

Number of VCT: Two

Sector: Purpose

Portfolio: 90 companies

Five-year returns: 12.2 percent and 15.5 percent

Attempt to raise: £20m (£10m overall allocation facility)

Amount raised: £18 million

Minimum investment: £5,000

Initial Fee: 5.5 pcs

Annual Management Fee: 2 pcs

Octopus Titan VCT

AUM: £1.1 billion

Sector: Purpose

Portfolio: 140 companies

Five Year Returns: -3pc

Attempt to raise: £125 million (£75 million aggregate allocation facility)

Amount raised: £1.2 million

Minimum investment: £3,000

Initial Fee: 5.5 pcs

Annual management fee: up to 2.5 percent

Pembroke VCT

AUM: £216 million

Sector: Generalist

Portfolio: 50 companies

Five-year return: 22.7 percent

Attempt to raise: £40 million (£20 million aggregate allocation facility)

Amount raised: £8.8 million

Minimum investment: £5,000

Initial Fee: 5pc

Annual management fee: up to 2 percent

Hargreaves Hale Aim VCT

AUM: £161.9 million

Sector: Purpose

Five-year return: -27 percent

Attempt to raise: £20m (£20m overall allocation facility)

Amount raised: £4.6 million

Minimum investment: £5,000

Initial Fee: 3.5 pcs

Annual management fee: 1.7 percent

Northern VCT

AUM: £343 million

Number of VCTs: Three

Sector: Generalist

Five-year returns: 26 percent to 27 percent

Attempt to raise: £42 million (£18 million overall allocation facility)

Amount raised: £14.1 million

Minimum investment: £6,000 (£2,000 per VCT)

Initial Fee: 5pc

Annual Management Fee: 2.06pc

Seneca Growth Capital VCT

AUM: £14.1 million

Sector: Generalist

Five-year return: -20 percent

Attempt to raise: £10 million (£10 million aggregate allocation facility)

Amount raised: £300,000

Minimum investment: £3,000

Initial Fee: 5.5 pcs

Annual Management Fee: 2 pcs

Calculus VCT

AUM: £34.3 million

Sector: Generalist

Portfolio: 38 companies

Seeking to raise: £10 million (up to £10 million including over-allocation)

Amount raised: £675,000

Minimum investment: £5,000

Five-year return: -0.83 percent

Initial Fee: 5pc

Annual Management Fee: 1.75pc

Source: Wealth Club

recommended

Revealed: Money managers with the best investment returns

Read more

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com