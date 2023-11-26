Investment themes to watch in 2024: Magnificent 7, small caps, quick turnaround, and more

The “Magnificent Seven” stocks – Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), META (META), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA) – are the big drivers this year. Market rally. With five weeks left in 2023, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) is up 19%.

Investors drove up shares of megacap tech names throughout the year amid widespread uncertainty over the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hike campaign.

Looking out to 2024, strategists are divided on future returns. Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, a staunch bear, sees stocks essentially flat while Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin sees limited upside, predicting the benchmark index will reach 4,700 by the end of 2024.

Bank of America and RBC strategists, on the other hand, are more bullish. Bank of America’s Savita Subramaniam and her team predict the S&P 500 will reach a record of 5,000 as investors move past “maximum macro uncertainty.” RBC’s Lori Calvasina also sees the S&P 500 reaching 5,000, writing in a note to clients: “Our valuations and sentiment functions are sending constructive signals.”

So what does all this mean for investors’ playbooks in 2024? Yahoo Finance Live asked this question to some of Yahoo Finance Live’s regulars – here’s a summary of some of the big ideas and topics to consider for 2024.

Will you be keeping up with The Magnificent 7 in 2024?

The “Magnificent Seven” mega-cap stocks played a big role in this year’s rally. The group has a combined weighting of 28% in the S&P 500, so their outperformance, driven largely by excitement around artificial intelligence, overshadowed the performance of the broader index.

But whether the technology still has room to run is a hotly debated topic on Wall Street.

DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach is bearish, warning investors that the group will be one of the “worst performers in the coming recession.”

“Whoever is leading the economic recession should definitely take the blame down the road. I would call them out,” Gundlach said at Yahoo Finance’s investment conference earlier this month.

His advice to investors: “Go into an equal-weighted basket as opposed to a market-weighted basket … and gradually diversify. … In particular, I would start thinking about emerging markets when the dollar index falls. “That hasn’t happened yet. But it’s going to happen in the next recession.”

But others, including David Kostin, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, see megacap groups once again outperforming.

“7 stocks have faster expected sales growth, higher margins, higher reinvestment ratios and stronger balance sheets than the other 493 stocks and trade at relative valuations in line with recent averages after accounting for expected growth,” Kostin wrote. ” The firm’s 2024 outlook.

Some strategists say emerging markets could be a strong investment theme in 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) (Associated Press)

2024 ‘must be better’ for emerging markets

China’s stock market has been struggling this year amid a weak economic recovery. The MSCI China index has fallen more than 9% since January 1.

But according to Charles Schwab strategist Jeffrey Kleintop, that could change in 2024.

Cleantop cited corporate investment in China, productive talks between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping and economic stimulus as reasons to be more optimistic on the region.

“The broad support in the Asian markets right now is really interesting. … That’s where I’m seeing more opportunity and less valuation,” Kleintop told Yahoo Finance Live. “Companies that are prepared for a more different economic environment and I think we’re likely to see that in 2024.”

While Kleintop’s outlook for China is bright, he cautions investors to be prepared for a “bumpy ride” given China’s historical volatility and unique challenges.

As for specific plays, UBS strategist Andrew Garthwaite thinks there will be a turnaround for beaten-down Chinese internet stocks. Garthwaite wrote in the bank’s 2024 outlook that the group’s “performance has lagged behind EPS momentum.”

Small caps and other ‘cheap interest rate sensitive plays’

According to eToro strategist Ben Laidler, hard-hit areas of the market are a buying opportunity for investors as the Federal Reserve pauses its rate-hike campaign.

“The further we move into next year and get closer to a Fed cut, the more we will see cheaper interest rate sensitive plays like real estate, banks and small caps,” Laidler told Yahoo Finance.

October’s tepid inflation data prompted traders to raise expectations of a Fed rate cut by May, leading to a surge in small caps earlier this month. The Russell 2000 (^RUT) rose more than 5% last week.

Laidler’s comments on small caps were echoed by Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. Calvasina told Yahoo Finance earlier this month that easier cycles generally help small caps. He and his team at RBC see the group as well positioned for the long term.

“They tend to lag late in economic cycles and so it really makes sense that when times get tough, that’s when you look for bargains in the small-cap sector,” Calvasina said.

Consumer discretionary stocks are a ‘top idea’ for 2024

Abby Yoder, US equity strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank, told Yahoo Finance Live that the S&P 500 is set to reach a new record by June next year and that consumer discretionary is a top way to play up the index’s gains.

“You have all these bears coming in saying consumer is slowing down, which we agree with, but it’s slowing down from very, very high levels,” Yoder said. “The sector is already going through a slowdown in earnings. …We expect margin support as well as a re-uptrend on the top line.

It’s a counterintuitive call given the long list of retailers warning about vulnerable consumers this holiday season. Best Buy, Macy’s, Walmart and Target were among those advocating for a change in spending trends amid persistent inflation.

Be prepared to change your investment strategy

It’s always worthwhile to start the year with an investment plan, but given rising geopolitical risks and the upcoming 2024 election, as well as uncertainty about interest rates, Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist, is cautious about what lies ahead. Are.

“Be prepared to move,” Lerner told Yahoo Finance. “We still have all these remaining crosscurrents – the lingering effects of Fed policy, the election year, geopolitics, and ultimately how the economy breaks out. …This will likely force investors to be more strategic.”

If 2023 is a guide, the future is almost impossible to predict. Unexpected events led forecasters to adjust their approaches and strategies on several occasions throughout the year. Remember, many CEOs, economists and strategists were convinced that a recession was on the horizon, and almost a year later, we have yet to see it.

