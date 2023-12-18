Investment head of $48B Global X forecasts AI stock dominance in 2024: Top investment opportunities revealed

Global X Head of Investment, John Mair, Reflects the investment landscape for 2024, which is turning out to be particularly interesting, thanks to AI-related stocks, cloud computing, cybersecurity, emerging markets, and small caps with potential for growth.

What happened: Maier, who is behind $48 billion award-winning AI exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider GlobalX, has identified several promising sectors for investors in 2024, Business Insider reports.

These also include AI-related stocks NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), cloud computing and cybersecurity appear to be “natural things that fit together.”

Maier suggests investors consider Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) and Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG), or options like First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) and iShares Cyber ​​Security & Tech ETF (NYSE:IHAK).

He also sees value in small caps because of their attractive valuations and seasonal trends, recommending ETFs like Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:VB) and iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:IJR).

Maier also mentioned covered-call products, including Global X’s S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSE:XYLD) and Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD). He said that this is a top idea if the markets appear to be range-bound next year.

Additionally, Mair sees potential in emerging markets, particularly India, due to their demographic changes and the appeal of foreign investment.

why it matters: This surge in AI-focused ETFs comes amid a growing focus on AI in the financial sector. SEC Chairman gary gensler recently warned companies to avoid exaggerating their AI capabilities. While companies are exploring potential growth opportunities with AI, the SEC is closely monitoring them to ensure transparency.

