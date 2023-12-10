Investment giant VanEck predicts Solana (SOL) will become a top three blockchain by market cap in 2024 – Cryptosaurus

Crypto analysts at investment management giant VanEck are predicting big things for Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) in 2024.

Matthew Siegel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, and Patrick Bush, senior investment analyst for digital assets. Ethereum is estimated to lose market share to Solana next year, as the latter project will have “less uncertainty about their scalability roadmap.”

Analysts also predict that Solana will become a top three blockchain by market cap, total value locked (TVL), and active users.

The TVL of a blockchain represents the total capital held within its smart contracts. TVL is calculated by multiplying the amount of collateral locked in the network by the current value of the assets. According to the decentralized finance aggregator, Solana is currently ranked sixth among chains in terms of TVL.

Sigel and Bush also predict that Solana will join the exchange-traded fund (ETF) race in the United States. So far, financial companies have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum ETFs.

At the time of writing SOL is trading at $74.05. The sixth-ranked crypto asset by market cap is up more than 6.65% in the last 24 hours.

