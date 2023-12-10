Crypto analysts at investment management giant VanEck are predicting big things for Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) in 2024.

Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, and Patrick Bush, senior digital asset investment analyst, predict that Ethereum will lose market share to Solana next year, as the latter project has “less uncertainty about its scalability roadmap.”

Analysts also predict that Solana will become one of the top three blockchains in terms of market capitalization, total value locked (TVL), and active users.

The TVL of a blockchain represents the total capital held within its smart contracts. TVL is calculated by multiplying the amount of collateral locked in the network by the current value of the assets. According to decentralized financial aggregator Call DeFi, Solana is currently ranked sixth in the network in terms of TVL.

Sigel and Bush also predict that Solana will join the exchange-traded fund (ETF) race in the United States. So far, financial companies have filed Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum spot ETFs with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

At the time of writing SOL is trading at $74.05. The sixth-ranked crypto asset by market capitalization is up more than 6.65% in the last 24 hours.

