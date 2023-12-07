ASTANA – Kazakhstan needs to continue the liberalization of the economy to maintain and increase foreign investment inflows, Afzal Amin, CEO of London Expertise, said in a conversation with The Astana Times on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR) 2023 Two. Said in the interview. weeks ago.

“So far, we have invested more than $1 million,” Amin said, talking about his eight years of work experience in Kazakhstan in water management, exploration and mining.

London Expertise, which collaborates on infrastructure projects in frontier markets, provides specialist consultancy services in water infrastructure, exploration, mining, power generation and affordable housing.

In addition to Kazakhstan, Amin’s personal practical experience in infrastructure and mineral development extends to Mauritania, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Bangladesh since 2013. The expert is also a former British Army officer.

Investors’ perspective on Kazakhstan

“The people who have built Kazakhstan since its independence were all trained by the Soviet system. Yet, despite this, he brought about massive changes in the functioning of the economy. He was particularly able to bring foreign investors into the oil and gas sector, as well as liberalize it. “Very good progress has been made,” he said.

Amin appreciated the work of the Kazakh government in this direction. The achievements, in his opinion, “allow the country to earn billions of dollars of annual revenue for the betterment of its nation.”

At the same time, when asked about the challenges in investment activities in Kazakhstan, the expert said, “There are some obstacles that prevent the country’s potential from being fully realized.”

One of those obstacles, according to him, is the high turnover of government officials at the ministry level.

“During work on an infrastructure project, which lasts about 30 years, one company can work with 15 ministers. Every few years, with each minister, you start giving information from the beginning about the project, team, financing, implementation, or timelines. “This is probably the biggest thing holding Kazakhstan back,” he said.

For continued growth of the economy, Amin underlined the need to initiate new developments.

“I think the next round of changes needs to focus on non-oil and gas sectors, especially those that generate sustainable long-term growth,” he said.

Important role of minerals and agriculture

According to Amin, there are two areas of special focus – minerals and agriculture.

“Kazakhstan has tremendous potential. Most new discoveries are made by junior companies, not government entities,” he said, referring to the importance of market-driven initiatives.

Minerals of strategic importance, that is, critical minerals, have taken a priority place in the economy of Kazakhstan. The country produces bismuth, gallium, rare earth elements, silicon, vanadium, tungsten, tin, tantalum, niobium, magnesium, lithium, indium, graphite and cobalt, among other minerals.

“The period from initial idea to production is usually 10 years. “It must be economically viable to physically reach the destination with roads and rail lines, pick up equipment, people, materials such as diesel or acid and run the operation,” Amin said.

“In the end you should have more value than you had in the beginning. If you make mistakes along the way, you lose value. Too many projects fail because the economic value is not realised,” he said.

Kazakhstan, the ninth-largest country by area, with 74% of its area suitable for agriculture, aims to triple the productivity of the agri-food sector and double its exports. This was announced by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Kazakhstan-France Business Forum on November 1.

Over the past few years, the issue of water supply for agricultural needs has become critical in Central Asia. International experts consider climate change, depreciation of infrastructure, irrational and inefficient use of water resources as the primary factors of water crisis in the region.

“I could be wrong. However, as I understand, there is no shortage of water. Instead, there is an issue of water management. We have water, but we have a hard time capturing it, storing it, and then getting it where it’s needed. There are not enough systems in place to carry that,” he said.

During a KGIR panel discussion last month, the expert suggested Kazakh officials shift focus from innovations and legislation to talent attraction. This forum focused on promoting sustainable regional development.

Source: astanatimes.com