Investment expert warns US faces 'biggest real estate correction ever'

Real estate investor Grant Cardone says US is close to a housing recovery

He says this will create a ‘great opportunity’ for individuals to buy office space and apartments

But this won’t apply to single-family homes, where renting may still make more sense.

The US is entering the ‘biggest real estate recovery’ of their lifetime, with a ‘great opportunity’ for individuals and family buyers, a real estate investor has said.

With rising home prices and mortgage costs, the housing market creates significant problems for sellers and buyers alike.

But private equity fund manager and real estate investor Grant Cardone tells Fox & Friends that’s all about to change.

He said the reforms would not affect “single-family homes” but would include offices and apartments.

He said: ‘This [real estate correction] This is going to be a great opportunity for individuals, regular, everyday people to actually acquire trophy real estate from institutions.

‘This has never happened in the country, this is going to happen on an epic level.’

At present, he said: ‘It is not possible for people to buy their own home these days.’

Instead, people are opting to rent because it is cheaper than a mortgage, has lower insurance charges and purpose-developed rental blocks have more amenities.

He said that America is becoming a ‘renter country’.

Cardone blamed the Federal Reserve for ‘single-handedly’ destroying the housing market by raising interest rates.

he said he [Fed Chairman Jerome Powell] Inflation has not been controlled. He has failed miserably. What they’ve really done is they’ve created and, meanwhile, shut down the housing industry.’

To jump-start the industry, Cardone is urging Powell to “get out of the way” and “let the market take its course.”

He said, ‘To reduce pricing, interest rates will have to be reduced. This actually contradicts what most people think.

‘But when interest rates go down, mortgage applications will increase and people will start selling their homes.’

Home prices remain high, but Grant expects they will fall if mortgages become more affordable as more people sell their homes.

The situation appears to be changing – Manhattan rents fell this week for the first time in two years – as a glut of vacant apartments has forced owners to cut costs.

Meanwhile, a separate report from real estate company Redfin painted a similar picture for the entire US market. Amid a recent surge in vacancies, rents fell by the most in three years as of November.

On the other hand, mortgage rates continue to rise, with the average rising $144 in October to exceed $2,500 for the first time, according to the November 2023 ICE Mortgage Monitor report.

ICE reported that it now takes about 41 percent of the median household income to cover monthly principal and interest payments — up from an average of less than 25 percent over the past 35 years.

