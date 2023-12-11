Investing in Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) three years ago would have made you a gain of 43%

Velasto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) shareholders may be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. But don’t let this distract you from the very good returns achieved over three years. The share price is up 43% over the last three years: better than the market.

So let’s check in and see if the company’s long-term performance is in line with the progress of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: In the short term the market is a voting machine, but in the long term it is a weighing machine. An imperfect but simple way to consider how market perception of a company has changed is to compare the change in earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Velasto Energy Berhad moved from losses to profitability. This would generally be considered positive, so we expect the share price to rise.

The graphic below shows how EPS has changed over time (see the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

We are pleased to report that Velasto Energy Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 34% over one year. This is better than the annual return of 1.5% over half a decade, meaning the company has been performing better recently. At best, this could indicate some real business momentum, meaning now might be a good time to dig deeper. You might want to assess data-rich visualizations of its earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that are currently traded on Malaysian exchanges.

