Investing in UOB-K Hian Holdings (SGX:U10) five years ago would have made you 39%

Stock pickers generally look for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock selection involves risk (and requires diversification) it can also provide additional returns. For example, UOB-K Hian Holdings Limited The (SGX:U10) share price is up 11% over the last 5 years, which is clearly better than the market’s decline of around 21% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, recent gains have not been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 1.4% including dividends.

It’s also worth taking a look at the company’s fundamentals now, as this will help us determine whether long-term shareholder returns match the performance of the underlying business.

It cannot be denied that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes towards a company have changed over time.

During five years of share price growth, UOB-K Hian Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 4.2%. The EPS growth is more impressive than the annualized share price growth of 2% over the same period. So it seems the market is not that excited about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 10.02 also indicates market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see more detail).

As well as measuring share price return, investors should also consider total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas share price returns reflect only the change in share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay generous dividends, the TSR is often much higher than the share price return. In the case of UOB-K Hian Holdings, its TSR for the last 5 years is 39%. This is higher than its share price return we mentioned earlier. Thus the dividends paid by the company have boosted it Total Shareholder return.

We’re pleased to report that UOB-K Hian Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.4% over one year. Of course, this also includes dividends. Having said that, a five-year TSR of 7% per annum is even better. The pessimistic view would be that the stock has passed its best days, but on the other hand, while the business itself continues to execute, the price may soften. It is always interesting to track share price performance over the long term. But to understand UOB-K Hian Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. In this case: we have seen 1 warning sign for UOB-K Hian Holdings You should know about this.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that are currently traded on Singapore exchanges.

