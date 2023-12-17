Investing in Star Media Group Berhad (KLSE:STAR) a year ago would have made you 54%

The easiest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly increase your returns by choosing above-average stocks. For example, Star Media Group Berhad (KLSE:STAR) share price is up 51% over the last 1 year, which clearly bests the market return of around 2.5% (not including dividends). So that should make shareholders smile. Having said that, the long-term returns aren’t that impressive, with the stock up only 20% in three years.

With this in mind, it’s worth looking at whether the company’s underlying fundamentals have been the drivers of long-term performance, or whether there are some anomalies.

While Star Media Group Berhad made a small profit in the last year, we think the market is probably more focused on top-line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this type of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, because actual profits are much lower. To convince shareholders that a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenues.

Star Media Group Berhad grew its revenue by 3.9% last year. This is not a very high growth rate, because it does not generate profits. The modest increase is likely largely reflected in the share price, which is up 51%. Although this is not a huge benefit, it seems quite reasonable. It may be worth keeping an eye on this, especially if growth accelerates.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

What about dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any dividends as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, based on the assumption that dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the returns generated by a stock. In the case of Star Media Group Berhad, its TSR for the last 1 year is 54%. This is higher than its share price return we mentioned earlier. Thus the dividends paid by the company have boosted it Total Shareholder return.

a different perspective

It’s good to see that Star Media Group Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 54% over the last year. Of course, this also includes dividends. In particular, the five-year annualized TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavorably with recent share price performance. We generally place more emphasis on long-term performance than short-term, but the recent improvement may indicate a (positive) inflection point within the business. It is always interesting to track share price performance over the long term. But to understand Star Media Group Berhad better we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about 2 warning signs We have seen with Star Media Group Berhad (1 of which cannot be ignored).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that are currently traded on Malaysian exchanges.

