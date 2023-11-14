Investing in NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) a year ago would have made you 0.7%

Passive investing in index funds is a good way to ensure that your returns broadly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also have to bear the risk of underperformance. investors in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) has tasted that bitter decline in the last year, as the share price has declined 14%. This is disappointing when you consider that the market has returned 10%. The silver lining (for long-term investors) is that the stock is still 11% higher than three years ago.

So let’s take a look and see if the company’s long-term performance is in line with the progress of the underlying business.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance wasn’t profitable in the last twelve months, so it’s unlikely we’ll see a strong correlation between its share price and earnings per share (EPS). Revenue is arguably our next best option. When a company doesn’t make profits, we generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when sustained, often leads to fast profit growth.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance saw its revenues decline by 54% in just one year. If you think this is a particularly bad result, you are statistically on the money. Meanwhile, the share price fell 14%. We would like to see improvement in the core business and reduction in losses before we get too excited about this.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

What about dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any dividends as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, based on the assumption that dividends are reinvested. It’s fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that the TSR over the last 1 year for NexPoint Real Estate Finance was 0.7%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And no prizes for guessing that dividend payments largely explain the variance!

a different perspective

NexPoint Real Estate Finance shareholders are up 0.7% for the year (including dividends). Unfortunately this is below the market return of around 10%. At least the long term returns (about 16% per annum) are better. Even the best companies don’t see strong share price performance every year. It is always interesting to track share price performance over the long term. But to understand where Nexpoint is better off real estate finance, we need to consider several other factors. To that end, you should know about 2 warning signs We’ve seen that with NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

