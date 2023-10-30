When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you choose a company that’s really thriving, you can Make More than 100%. is a great example Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) which saw its share price rise 207% in five years.

So let’s check in and see if the company’s long-term performance is in line with the progress of the underlying business.

in his essay Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett explained how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. An imperfect but simple way to consider how market perception of a company has changed is to compare the change in earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Microsoft managed to grow its earnings per share at a rate of 33% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the annual share price increase of 25% over the same period. Therefore, it seems that the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth

What about dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return, The TSR incorporates the value of any dividends as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, based on the assumption that dividends are reinvested. It’s fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Microsoft’s TSR over the last 5 years was 224%, which is higher than the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

a different perspective

It’s good to see that Microsoft shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 43% over the last year. And that includes dividends. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 26% per annum), it seems the stock’s performance has improved in recent times. At best, this could indicate some real business momentum, meaning now might be a good time to dig deeper. While it is worth considering the various effects of market conditions on a share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should know about 1 warning sign We’ve seen that with Microsoft.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

