When we invest, we generally look for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is that if you buy good quality businesses at the right price, you can make significant profits. For example, long term Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS) shareholders have enjoyed 27% share price growth over the past half decade, well above the market return of around 1.7% (not including dividends). However, recent returns have not been that impressive, with the stock returning just 20% in the last year including dividends.

So let’s assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they have moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: In the short term the market is a voting machine, but in the long term it is a weighing machine. A flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment about a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Keystone Law Group managed to grow its earnings per share at a rate of 33% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the annualized share price growth of 5% over the same period. Therefore, it seems that the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth

It’s probably worth noting that CEOs get paid less than the average at companies of similar size. It’s always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but the more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into Keystone Law Group’s earnings by checking out this interactive graph of Keystone Law Group’s earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return, The TSR incorporates the value of any dividends as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, based on the assumption that dividends are reinvested. It’s fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that the TSR over the last 5 years for Keystone Law Group was 52%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And no prizes for guessing that dividend payments largely explain the variance!

a different perspective

It’s good to see that Keystone Law Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 20% over the last year. This also includes dividends. This return is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. So it seems that sentiment towards the company has been positive recently. Someone with an optimistic outlook might view the recent improvement in TSR as a sign that the business is getting better over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. Still, keep in mind that Keystone Law Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis All you need to know about this…

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

