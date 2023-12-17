Investing in Crawford (NYSE:CRD.B) a year ago would have made you 115%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price will fall to zero. But if you choose the right business to buy shares in, you may make more than you lose. For example, Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) share price more than doubled in just one year – up 108%. The 19% gain in the last three months is pleasing for shareholders too. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with gains of 36% over the last three years.

With this in mind, it’s worth looking at whether the company’s underlying fundamentals have been the drivers of long-term performance, or whether there are some anomalies.

It cannot be denied that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes towards a company have changed over time.

Over the past year Crawford swung from loss to profit and grew its earnings per share.

When a company is headed toward profitability, earnings per share growth isn’t always the best way to look at share price action.

However revenue growth of 10% year-on-year would help. Many businesses go through periods where they have to give up some profits to pursue business growth, and sometimes that’s for the best.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

We know Crawford has improved his earnings recently, but what does the future hold? Here you can see what analysts are predicting for Crawford interactive Graph of future profit estimates.

What about dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return, The TSR incorporates the value of any dividends as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, based on the assumption that dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay generous dividends, the TSR is often much higher than the share price return. As it happens, Crawford’s TSR for the last 1 year was 115%, which is higher than the share price return mentioned earlier. Thus the dividends paid by the company have boosted it Total Shareholder return.

a different perspective

We are pleased to report that Crawford shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 115% in one year. This also includes dividends. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per annum), it seems the stock’s performance has improved in recent times. Given that the share price momentum remains strong, it may be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. take risks, for example – Crawford has taken 2 warning signs We think you should know about it.

