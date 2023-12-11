Whereas Berjaya Food Berhad (KLSE:BJFOOD) shareholders are generally happy, the stock hasn’t performed particularly well recently, with the share price falling 11% in the last quarter. But on the contrary, returns have impressed in the last half decade. We believe most investors would be happy with a 133% return over that period. We believe it is more important to focus on long-term returns than short-term returns. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today. While the long-term returns are impressive, we have some sympathy for those who bought recently given the stock’s 39% decline in the last year.

It’s also worth taking a look at the company’s fundamentals now, as this will help us determine whether long-term shareholder returns match the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Berjaya Food Berhad

In the words of Buffett, ‘Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the market…’ One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is the interaction between a company’s share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Have to see.

During five years of share price growth, Berjaya Food Berhad moved from losses to profitability. This type of change could be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth

We’re pleased to report that the CEO receives a more modest salary than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow its earnings going forward. it Free If you want to investigate the stock further, the interactive report on Berjaya Food Berhad’s earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start.

What about dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return, Whereas share price returns reflect only the change in share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the returns generated by a stock. We note that the TSR over the last 5 years for Berjaya Food Berhad was 160%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. Thus the dividends paid by the company have boosted it Total Shareholder return.

a different perspective

Investors in Berjaya Food Berhad have had a tough year, with a total loss of 36% (including dividends), compared to a market gain of about 4.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The upside is that long-term shareholders have made money, with gains of 21% per year over the last half decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. For example, we have discovered 2 warning signs for Berjaya Food Berhad You should know about this before investing here.

But note: Berjaya Food Berhad May Not Be the Best Stock to Buy, So take a look at this Free A list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that are currently traded on Malaysian exchanges.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source