Investing icon Peter Lynch says bargains are on the rise due to pressure on stocks – while hedge-fund veteran Seth Klarman warns the market is looking ‘scary’

Peter Lynch and Seth Klarman have completely different views on the stock market today.

The Fidelity veteran welcomed the rising bargains, saying he likes it when stocks are cheap.

The Baupost chief warned that geopolitical risks and policy failures cloud the market outlook.

Veteran investor Peter Lynch is positively thrilled about the bargains available in the stock market today, while hedge-fund billionaire Seth Klarman is much more worried.

“We’ve been in an incredible bear market for two years,” Lynch told Barron’s in a recent interview, excluding about 10 mega-cap stocks. The “One Up on Wall Street” author — who returned an average of 29% annually during his 13 years managing Fidelity’s Magellan fund — said many stocks are trading at extremely low valuations today.

When Lynch was asked if he was optimistic about the Russell 2000, a small-cap index, he replied, “Absolutely.” “I love it when stocks go down.”

Baupost Group CEO Klarman was nicknamed the “Oracle of Boston” for his Warren Buffett-style approach to investing, but his tone was far more pessimistic.

“The market is scary and unsafe,” he told Barron’s. “Geopolitical tensions appear to be clearly heightened. I think in some ways the magnitude of the disaster of the Fed keeping rates at zero for a decade is more apparent now.”

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index both fell into correction territory last week, as Wall Street weighed down the threat of a rise in bond yields, a sharp decline in Big Tech earnings and broader fallout from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Many commentators have warned about stock-market declines and an impending recession, and pointed to stubborn inflation and intense interest rate pressures. However, the main stock indexes are solidly in the green this year, and the U.S. economy grew a surprising 4.9% on an annual basis last quarter, its fastest rate in two years.

