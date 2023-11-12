Invest in 3 energy giants for safe and stable investments

With the market seemingly unable to decide which path it wants to take, so-called safe energy stocks may be your best option. No matter what happens in the economy, mobility and power represent enduring themes in modern society. Thus, the energy sector matters a lot.

Should the economy manage to grow despite the troubles, both people and businesses will consume resources. By logical conclusion, this kinesis should be beneficial for stable energy reserves. However, even under recessionary conditions, various entities will transact goods and services. Then, following the logic, energy-related enterprises should benefit from this background.

Of course, nothing in the capital markets is virtually safe, such as being completely risk-free. But this should not be used as a “whataboutism” to circumvent the topic here. Let’s face it, in America, you’re taking a risk by walking out your front door.

On that note, below are safe energy stocks to buy.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

When discussing secure energy reserves, integrated oil and gas giants exxon mobil (NYSE:XOM) Comes to mind. No, I wouldn’t call the venture absolutely risk-free; Again, nothing like this exists in the market. However, the significant geopolitical turmoil we face – particularly oil production cuts by some resource-rich countries, which will continue through the end of the year – offers an urgent story. Fundamentally, we must focus on energy flexibility.

So, I’m not that concerned about the emphasis on renewable energy competing with hydrocarbons. Instead of wholesale pivot, keeping in mind elements like population growth, diversification can be the main topic moving forward. Additionally, XOM makes a great case for stable energy stocks thanks to its financial health. Apart from one understandable misstep in 2020, Exxon has been consistently profitable.

For investors, the immediate benefit is passive income. Currently, the company offers a forward yield of 3.84%. Plus, it boasts 41 years of consecutive dividend growth as well as a very reasonable payout ratio of 39.69%.

Analysts rate XOM a Moderate Buy with a $128.75 price target, indicating an 18% upside potential.

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

At surface level, kinder morgan (NYSE:KMI) doesn’t immediately strike viewers as one of the safer energy stocks. Since the beginning of the year, KMI has declined by more than 6%. Over the past five years, it has gone nowhere, losing about 4% of its equity value. However, as an infrastructure play, Kinder Morgan’s massive midstream business – which controls approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines – is too big to ignore.

To be fair, the ongoing work-from-home directive coupled with the slowdown in the consumer economy has negatively impacted KMI’s growth. In 2022, the company generated revenues of $19.2 billion. At 12 month follow-up (ttm) Base – including the third quarter – sales come to $15.88 billion. Admittedly, these are not exciting statistics.

Still, what needs to be focused on is consistent profitability. Furthermore, social changes may reinvigorate sentiments. For example, more companies will likely mandate office-to-office policies, especially as productivity losses intensify. This could help KMI become one of the stable energy stocks.

So far, analysts rate the shares as a Moderate Buy with a price target of $20.78, estimating an upside of 23%.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Although exclusive integration of clean and renewable energy sources may not be possible in the near future, investors may want to consider NextEra Energy (NYSE:ni, In the interest of full disclosure, one would have to put creative freedom at stake to label NEE as a candidate for safe energy stocks. Since the beginning of January, NEE has declined by approximately 29%, which is shocking.

As our own Louis Navellier points out, tight monetary policy has hurt NEE. Subsequently, market experts view the shares suspiciously. Additionally, speculators may view trading as a largely risk-free opportunity. Essentially, bad news could be in store for the stock. Notably, over the past one month period, shares rose by approximately 14%.

In terms of financials, NEE is now trading at 15.84 times trailing earnings. At the end of last year, NEE’s multiple reached 39.81X. In this sense, valuations are becoming increasingly more attractive. Furthermore, the widespread relevance of renewable energy could make NEE one of the safer energy stocks to gamble on.

Finally, analysts rate NEE a Strong Buy with a price target of $72.64, indicating an upside of more than 21%.

On date of publication, Josh Enomoto Had no positions (directly or indirectly) in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com Publication Guidelines,

Josh Enomoto, a former senior business analyst at Sony Electronics, has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has provided unique, valuable insight into the investment markets as well as various other industries including legal, construction management and health care. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

