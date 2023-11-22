Invesco Limited: Form 8.3 – Restaurant Group PLC/The
1.
important information
(A)
Full name of the discloser:
Invesco Limited
(b)
Disclosure of owner or controller of interests and minority positions, if other than 1(a):
Nomenclature of individuals or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee, settlor, and beneficiaries must be named.
(C)
Name of the proposer/offerer to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each proposer/offer
Restaurant Group PLC/RTN
(D)
If an exempt fund manager is associated with a proposer/offeror, state this and specify the identity of the proposer/offeror:
(I)
Date Position Held/Held:
For disclosure of opening position, state the latest practicable date before disclosure
21.11.2023
(F)
Apart from the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making the disclosure in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or potential cash offer, indicate “N/A”
N/A
2.
status of the person making the disclosure
If the offeror or offerors named in 1(c) have positions or rights to subscribe for disclosure in more than one class of relevant securities, Table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant ho). Security.
(A)
The interests and short positions of the offeror or offerees in the relevant securities to which the post-transaction disclosure relates (if any).
Class of relevant security:
28.125P Ordinary GB00B0YG1K06
interests
short term
Number
,
Number
,
(1)
Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
12,996,573
1.68
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and buy/sell agreements:
Total
12,996,573
1.68
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to buy or sell relevant securities, must be given on Supplementary Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b)
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee options)
The class of relevant security in respect of which the subscription right exists:
Details including the nature of the rights concerned and the relevant percentage:
3.
Transactions (if any) by the person making the disclosure.
Where there has been a transaction in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offerors named in 1(c), Table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional Copy The category of relevant protection dealt with.
Currency and other monetary amounts of all prices must be stated.
(A)
buying and selling
class of relevant security
buy Sell
number of securities
price per unit
ordinary
sale
2,840,824
0.66 gbp
(b)
cash-settled derivative transactions
class of relevant security
Product Description For example cfd
nature of behavior For example opening/closing long/short positions, increasing/decrease long/short positions
Number of reference securities
price per unit
(C)
Stock-Settled Derivative Transactions (Including Options)
(I)
write, sell, buy or exchange
class of relevant security
Product Description For example call option
Write, buy, sell, convert etc.
Number of securities to which the option relates
price per unit exercise
Type Like American, European etc.
end date
Option amount paid/received per unit
(ii)
Exercise
class of relevant security
Product Description For example call option
exercise/against exercise
number of securities
price per unit exercise
(D)
Other transactions (including subscription of new securities)
class of relevant security
nature of behavior such as subscription, conversion
Description
Price per unit (if applicable)
4.
other information
S
(A)
Compensation and other dealing arrangements
Details of any compensation or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to the relevant securities, which constitutes an inducement by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person to avoid a deal Could. Working together with a party to propose:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there is no such agreement, arrangement or understanding, state “None”
nobody
(b)
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, whether formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person concerned:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; Or
(ii) voting rights or the future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative refers:
If there is no such agreement, arrangement or understanding, state “None”
nobody
(C)
attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Position) attached?
No
date of disclosure
22.11.2023
Contact Name
philippa holmes
telephone number
01491417447
