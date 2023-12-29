Insightful 13F filing update: Invesco fund’s latest European equity moves

Invesco EQV European Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategic investments in high-growth European markets, has disclosed its N-port filing for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fund, which was launched on November 3, 1997, aims to capitalize on fairly valued, quality companies across Europe with a focus on strong fundamentals and sustainable earnings growth. This recent filing highlights the fund’s latest investment decisions, providing valuable insights for value investors.

Invesco EQV European Equity Fund strengthens position in CRH plc with 1.94% portfolio stake

Summary of New Purchases

Invesco EQV European Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding 3 new stocks. Notable new positions include:

CRH PLC (LSE:CRH), with 153,899 shares, makes up 1.94% of the portfolio and is worth $8.31 million.

BAE Systems PLC (LSE:BA.), comprising 381,118 shares, about 1.19% of the portfolio, totaling $5.12 million.

Compagnie Financier Richemont SA (XSWX:CFR), with 40,088 shares, 1.1% of the portfolio and a total value of CHF 4.73 million.

main term increases

The fund also increased its stake in 6 existing holdings, which gained significantly:

Nestlé SA (XSWX:NESN), added 27,367 shares to reach a total of 139,451 shares. This represents an increase of 24.42% in the share count, giving an impact on the portfolio of 0.69% and a total value of CHF 15.04 million.

Kingspan Group PLC (dub:KRX), with an additional 42,724 shares, taking its total to 64,974 shares. This adjustment represents a 192.02% increase in share count, totaling 4.37 million.

Summary of sold positions

The fund fully exited 5 holdings in the fourth quarter of 2023, including:

CRH PLC (dubbed: CRG), selling all 137,579 shares, which had a -1.63% impact on the portfolio.

SBM Offshore NV (XAMS:SBMO) liquidated all 555,382 shares, impacting the portfolio by -1.59%.

main position cut

Besides, Invesco EQV European Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its position in 42 stocks. The most significant cuts were:

DCC PLC (LSE:DCC), by 63,484 shares, resulting in a -22.9% decrease in shares and -0.73% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of 44.52 during the quarter and has returned 28.02% over the last 3 months and 46.70% year-to-date.

Amadeus IT Group SA (XMAD:AMS), by 38,326 shares, which decreased the shares by -25.02% and impacted the portfolio by -0.54%. The stock traded at an average price of 59.95 during the quarter and has returned 12.89% over the past 3 months and 35.36% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, the portfolio of Invesco EQV European Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) consisted of 51 stocks. Top holdings include Novo Nordisk A/S (OCSE:NOVO B) 3.89%, Nestle SA (XSWX:NESN) 3.51%, Heineken Holding NV (XAMS:HEIO) 3.49%, Gedeon Richter’s Chemical Works 3.29% Are. PLC (BUD:RICHTER), and 3.23% in RELX PLC (LSE:REL). The fund’s investments are primarily concentrated across 10 industries, including industrials, healthcare, financial services, consumer defensive, consumer cyclicals, energy, communication services, basic materials, technology and real estate.

This article prepared by GuruFocus is designed to provide general information and does not constitute financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst estimates using unbiased methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to provide long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis may not include the latest, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus has no position in the stocks mentioned here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source