Inverter market to cross US$25.6 billion at CAGR of 6.1% by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The increasing need for uninterrupted power supply in residential, commercial and industrial sectors drives the expansion of the global inverter market.

WILMINGTON, Delaware, United States, December 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. , The global inverter market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, inverter sales are certain Overall US$25.6 billion By the end of the above period of assessment.

Market diversification An important factor is diverse applications beyond traditional areas such as solar and renewable energy sources fuel inverter adoption. For example, integrating inverters into electric vehicles to efficiently manage power flow is a growing trend.

The emergence of smart grid initiatives and the need for reliable backup power solutions in areas prone to frequent power outages have led to the growth of the inverter market. Advanced inverter technologies catering to specific niche segments, such as medical devices requiring precise power management, are gaining popularity.

Policy changes and government incentives globally to promote clean energy and sustainable practices directly impact inverter market dynamics. Collaboration between industries, promoting innovative solutions such as hybrid inverters combining storage and solar power, represents a significant shift in the direction of the market.

Inverter Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the inverter market is vibrant, with a mix of established players and innovative newcomers striving for market share. Major industry giants such as SMA Solar Technology, ABB and Huawei Technologies maintain their stronghold through continuous technological advancements and global expansion strategies.

Emerging companies like SolarEdge Technologies and Enphase Energy are disrupting the market with innovative microinverter solutions and smart energy management platforms. Regional players such as Goodway and Grovatt leverage their expertise in specific needs, intensifying competition.

Partnerships, mergers and acquisitions remain integral as companies seek to diversify portfolios and take advantage of emerging opportunities, thereby fostering a dynamic and competitive ecosystem within the inverter market. Some of the major manufacturers are:

Key findings of the market report

String inverter is the leader in the inverter market due to its versatility, scalability and suitability for various residential and small commercial applications.

Three-phase inverters dominate the market, catering to industrial and large-scale applications, significantly exceeding the demand for single-phase inverters.

Outdoor installation dominates the inverter market, taking advantage of weather-resistant designs for solar arrays, ensuring efficiency and durability in diverse environments.

Inverter Market Growth Drivers and Trends

Inverters align with the extended energy storage area, facilitating efficient management and use of stored energy reserves.

Increasing deployment of microgrids, localized energy distribution and increased flexibility have boosted the growth of the inverter market.

Inverters are important in electrification efforts, supporting the shift toward electric transportation and infrastructure.

Inverter technology combines with IoT advancements, enabling remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and increased operational efficiency.

Inverters facilitate industrial automation by optimizing power conversion processes, reducing energy waste, and increasing overall production efficiencies.

Global Inverter Market: Regional Profile

Strong technological advancements and a growing inclination towards renewable energy sources characterize the North America inverter market. The sector emphasizes sustainable practices in keeping with the growing demand for inverters in residential, commercial and utility-scale solar installations.

Europe leads the inverter market with ambitious renewable energy targets and a focus on decarbonization. The region is witnessing a rise in smart grid deployment, leading to the need for sophisticated inverters for seamless energy management.

Asia Pacific dominates the global inverter market, which is attributed to rapid industrialization, urbanization and increasing energy demand. Countries like China, India and Japan are leading in solar power installations, increasing the demand for inverters sufficient for utility-scale projects. The region’s growing manufacturing sector and emphasis on clean energy solutions further boost inverter market growth.

product portfolio

Schneider Electric offers a broad product portfolio, including Conext Solar Inverters, MPPT Solar Charge Controllers and XW Pro Hybrid Inverters. Their solutions cater to residential, commercial and utility-scale applications with an emphasis on efficiency, reliability and seamless energy management.

SolarEdge specializes in innovative solar energy optimization and monitoring solutions. Their product lineup includes HD-Wave inverters, power optimizers, and StoreEdge storage solutions. These offerings enable advanced energy production, security and smart energy management for residential and commercial establishments.

TMEIC offers a diverse range of PV utility-scale inverters and industrial inverters including solar power conditioning systems. Their portfolio emphasizes high efficiency, grid stability and adaptability, meeting the demands of large-scale solar projects while ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

Inverter market: key segments

by product type

by load

single phase inverter three phase inverter



by capacity

up to 10 kilowatts 10kw – 15kw 15kw – 20kw above 20 kw



by installation

by end user

institutions

mall

Theater

Other (Restaurant, Hotel, etc.)

Renewable energy

automotive

Food & Beverage

Other (Pharmaceutical, etc.)

by distribution channel

Direct Sales indirect sales



by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America



