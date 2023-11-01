Inventing the technology of tomorrow with hyperdimensional computing

It may sound like something out of the latest Star Wars or Marvel movie, but hyperdimensional (HD) computing is actually very real. Simply put, it is a novel machine-learning paradigm inspired by theoretical neuroscience.

HD computing draws on principles that look at how our brain performs complex tasks – namely converting dense sensory data into high-dimensional sparse representations where relevant information can be more easily isolated – without sacrificing accuracy. To achieve gains in performance and energy efficiency without sacrificing performance and with the added benefit of being robust to noise. HD computing is also amenable to high parallelization and, when combined with optimal computing hardware, these principles can be used as the basis for the next generation of machine learning.

Unlike AI or quantum computing, HD computing is not yet embedded in popular cultural ideology. So, now that we have understood in simple terms what HD computing is, we can move on. Let’s take a deeper dive into HD computing, what is it? What are its capabilities? And how it is being used today…

Dr. Roman Caudillo

Executive Director of JUMP 2.0 and Intel’s representative at the SRC.

What is hyperdimensional computing?

As we mentioned above, HD computing is inspired by how humans (and other animals) use their senses to gather information. For example, when taking in visual information, the information is represented by dense input sensory signals from activated neurons.

These electrical signals then travel through your retina; through the optic nerve; In your brain where they are transformed or exploded into a high-dimensional sparse representation consisting of thousands of neurons – in other words what you see. A brief illustration By moving towards a seemingly less efficient high-dimensional sparse representation, scientists believe that the brain can more easily isolate the most important information.

HD computing mimics this pattern-based computation in human memory, using larger vectors in the tens or even hundreds of thousands. For example, if you were to take data from an initial dense representation of a real number and then represent it as thousands of bits or hypervectors, an HD model could more easily identify which data go together with other data. Shares patterns – essentially distinguishing the most important information.

Additionally, HD computing utilizes fast single-pass training. This allows learning and reasoning to occur in real time, which, unlike deep neural networks, which require complex systems to be trained on, means that HD computing models can learn online on something as simple as a mobile phone or sensor. Can and can be trained. The use of hypervectors makes HD computing incredibly robust to noise while the use of hardware accelerators makes HD computing energy efficient. All these properties make HD computing excellently suited for AI tasks – whether it’s classification of images and objects or detecting, storing, binding and unbinding noisy patterns.

How is HD computing being used today?

There’s all this talk about what HD computing is, but what about its implementation? Well, attempts have already been made to use it to provide real value in the real world.

Over the past five years, the Joint University Microelectronics Program (JUMP) CRISP Center at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) worked with Intel Labs, as well as several other industry partners, to use HD computing to solve memory Is. Storage challenges brought about by COVID-19 wastewater monitoring and personalized recommendation systems.

The research was led by the principal investigator, Tajna Simunic Rosing – professor of computer science and engineering and electrical and computer engineering at UCSD. As we all know, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, organizations and institutions around the world were forced to close. However, UCSD continued the work due to joint efforts by the CRISP Center and the UCSD School of Medicine to track virus genomic sequences in wastewater.

Analyzing any standard microbiome is a data-intensive task, and it is no different with COVID-19, which accesses up to 10 TB of data per day and requires expensive operations such as alignment – ​​which take several days for viral genomic analysis. May take place. And months to process the genomic data. A large part of the collaborative research focuses on developing new ways to use HD computing in conjunction with accelerators to overcome memory bottlenecks.

The team found that HD computing sped up the genomic sequence tracking process from days to hours, which proved vital during the pandemic. They achieved this by using HD computing to represent human or virus genes, speeding up DNA sequencing in its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance by 200 times because they could compare these patterns in parallel – Ultimately UCSD was able to contain the outbreak with 85 percent detection. Haste of matters.

It may still be in its infancy, but HD computing offers us huge potential. From revolutionizing the way we create AI to securing personalized drug discovery – HD computing could be at the forefront of helping us solve some of the toughest challenges we face.

