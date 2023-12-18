Claymont, Del., December 18, 2023–(Business Wire)–Cerebral is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – The Cerebral Way, a new personalized approach to mental wellness. With a focus on individual needs and evidence-based care, The Cerebral Way sets a new standard for online mental health care.

Cerebral believes that each person is more than just a name or diagnosis. With the new Cerebral Way program, their team of experienced therapists works to understand the unique needs and experiences that will shape an individual’s path toward mental wellness. By providing completely personalized therapy and medication treatment plans, people can now receive the care they deserve, tailored to their specific goals.

“Cerebral is ushering in a new era of mental health care,” said Dr. David Mau, CEO of Cerebral. “The Cerebral Way allows us to really get to know our clients’ needs so that our expert therapists can develop a uniquely tailored plan to set each client on their individual path to better mental health.”

Each cerebral therapist and prescriber knows their clients’ goals and creates a plan to provide them with the support they need. Through regular check-ins and monthly assessments, people can track their progress over time and celebrate important milestones along their mental health journey.

Unlike most online mental health platforms, cerebral therapists and therapists come from diverse backgrounds, specialties, and interests so that individuals can find a partner with whom they can best connect and who understands their specific needs.

Uniquely, all Cerebral Therapists are carefully screened, certified, and trained to provide high quality, compassionate support. Cerebral therapists stay up to date on the latest studies and breakthroughs in the field, providing evidence-based care that is supported by rigorous research. Additionally, licensed professionals are always available to answer any questions or address concerns that may arise between appointments.

Over half of Cerebral’s customers feel better after just two months on their therapy or medication plans*, highlighting the effectiveness of their high-quality clinical care.

Take the first step toward improving your mental health with The Cerebral Way today. To learn more and sign up, visit cerebral.com.

about cerebral

Cerebral’s mission is to democratize access to high-quality mental health care for all. Unlike traditional mental health care, Cerebral’s telehealth service is accessible, convenient, and affordable. With several full-service monthly subscription plans to choose from, members get online access to physician and prescribing providers – all from the comfort of home or anywhere else with an Internet connection. Visits are conducted via video chat, and members can message their care team directly. Members can also get medications (if prescribed) delivered straight to their door. For more information, visit www.cerebral.com.

*Based on Cerebral clients with moderate to severe anxiety and depression from 2020-2023.

