Introducing: Ronin Launchpad – Powered by Impossible Finance

Ronin by Sky Mavis, the largest ecosystem for Web3 games, is a secure and scalable EVM blockchain.

Impossible Finance will deploy Launchpad infrastructure on Ronin for the Web3 game launch, which aims to advance blockchain gaming and NFTs.

Tokens like RON, AXS, and IDIA may be required to stake allocations for upcoming launches on Launchpad.

Impossible Finance is thrilled to unveil an exciting collaboration with Ronin, a leading blockchain built for gaming. Created by Sky Mavis, the visionary mind behind the Axie Infinity game ecosystem, Ronin, an EVM blockchain, boasts a remarkable track record, processing over $4 billion in NFT volume. It is the only blockchain proven to efficiently scale a single game to accommodate millions of daily active users.

partnership model

In this strategic partnership, Impossible Finance brings a comprehensive suite of advisory services, including launchpad expertise, research, business development and infrastructure support, to strengthen Ronin and its dynamic ecosystem.

Ronin Launchpad powered by Impossible Finance

Beyond Mentoring, Impossible will deploy Launchpad infrastructure to support the launch of the game – “Ronin Launchpad” powered by Impossible Finance! Our combined efforts will delve into exploring new opportunities and cutting-edge innovations within the gaming and NFT landscape.

“We are looking for ways to merge the scale of users that gaming can address and products that can increase crypto adoption, and we look forward to bringing Ronin to the future ecosystem of new projects, users, and community.” We see it as a breeding ground.” – Kelvin Chu, Core Buddler of Impossible Finance

The synergistic collaboration between Impossible Finance and Ronin aims to advance blockchain gaming and NFTs. Working together, the team embarked on a journey to not only expand the capabilities of Ronin, but also create unprecedented opportunities within the Ronin ecosystem by introducing innovative and fun games by increasing the adoption of NFTs as well as staking and entertainment ownership. Catalyzed the emergence of projects. game.

sky mavis

Sky Mavis is a technology-focused game studio headquartered in Vietnam, leading a revolution in the gaming landscape. Their mission revolves around creating virtual worlds featuring player-owned economies, trustworthy marketplaces for trading unique digital assets, and robust infrastructure that reaches millions of players globally. The studio is best known as the brains behind Axie Infinity, Web3’s breakout title with over $4 billion in lifetime trading volume among players.

The invaluable insights gained from the experience of building and scaling Axie Infinity have positioned Sky Mavis as an ideal partner, providing valuable support, grants to mitigate the risks and ensure the success of the games that join forces with Ronin. Increases possibilities.

“Token launch is an important moment for building teams in crypto. Impossible has abundant experience in research, advice and listing and eliminating pitfalls when it comes to launches. We are delighted to work with Impossible to make every token launch on Ronin a successful event for all stakeholders. – Bailey Tan, Director of Ecosystem Strategy, Sky Mavis.

Why Ronin?

Ronin is ultra-optimized for gaming, secure, and highly scalable:

Battle-Tested and Scalable: In 2021, the Ronin Network successfully processed 15% of the total trading volume in the NFT market, demonstrating the effectiveness and reliability of the network. As the home of Axie Infinity assets including AXIS, LAND, SLP and AXS, it stands as a testament to its scalability, ranking third in NFT sales by volume.

Snapshot taken on 06/12/2023

Hyper-Optimized for Gaming: Ronin Network differentiates itself by curating high-quality apps and ensuring minimal bloat with high game uptime, delivering an unparalleled gaming experience.

Completely Secure: Sky Mavis has made it a priority to transform into a completely antifragile, zero-trust organization, implementing stringent security protocols. Every line of code was thoroughly reviewed and optimized, with security experts auditing the entire architecture. Ronin’s strong security measures are a direct result of the challenges faced by Sky Mavis. The Ronin validator breach in March 2022, where significant assets were flushed from the Ronin Bridge, served as a turning point. The breach was not due to any technical flaw, but was a socially engineered attack by an elite group of hackers.

The largest ecosystem for blockchain games. At the moment, with a MAU of ~511K on Ronin, Ronin is the largest ecosystem for blockchain games. This is contributed by the massive growth of Pixels (an interoperable web3 farming game), which started with ~5K DAU, now brings over ~100K DAU to the network, (source). This is a testament to Sky Mavis’ capability in product development, community building and go-to-market strategies.

Ronin Token – RON

RON is the ecosystem token of Ronin. The RON token enables users to get paid for transactions on Ronin, including decentralized finance (DeFi) features such as community governance and utility through validators to earn rewards.

Ronin validators are required to hold and stake RON to participate in validation blocks. They are rewarded with newly issued RON. These rewards are divided between the validator and its representatives based on the RON they have staked with the validator.

With the launch of the “Ronin Launchpad” powered by Impossible, tokens like RON, AXS, and IDIA will potentially gain additional utility as they can be staked for allocation during the public sale.

To learn more about the tokenomics of RON, you can read more about it in this article.

about ronin

Ronin is an EVM blockchain built specifically for gaming. Launched by Sky Mavis, creator of Web3’s breakout title Axie Infinity, which has generated over $1.3B in revenue, Ronin is the only blockchain capable of scaling a single game to accommodate millions of daily active users and has launched NFTs. Has processed over $4B in volume. , Ronin optimizes for almost instant transactions and negligible fees that enable millions of in-game transactions to be carried out seamlessly, making it the leading choice for Web 3 games.

About impossible finance

Impossible is an on-chain native, research advisory firm with DeFi launchpads and accelerators. We help projects start, raise money, scale, and launch their tokens while enabling users to learn, discover, and invest in high-quality crypto opportunities.

