Introducing GOGA: The Revolutionary Metaverse Project with Meta Classrooms, Event Halls, Gaming Experiences – Presale Now Open

[PRESS RELEASE – New York, United States, December 10th, 2023]

GOGA, the innovative new cryptocurrency, takes a significant step forward in the metaverse realm, focusing on creating meta classrooms, event halls, and immersive gaming experiences. This unique digital currency is now available for presale, providing an exciting opportunity for early adopters.

During the presale phase, investors in GOGA can stake their tokens in USDT to potentially earn a 20% annual percentage yield (APY). Additionally, a 5% instant bonus in USDT is available for every successful referral made using your personal link, deposited directly into your wallet.

GOGA has emerged as a transformative force in the metaverse by combining educational and entertainment aspects. It offers a new approach to learning by integrating traditional educational methods with advanced technology. GOGA Metaverse includes versatile spaces for events, where users can host, rent, buy or sell event halls. Additionally, GOGA’s gaming world promises exciting adventures and opportunities to earn rewards for players.

GOGA Classroom: A Leap Forward in Digital Education

GOGA has set up around 600 Meta Classrooms, revolutionizing digital education. These virtual classrooms provide immersive and interactive learning experiences while fostering global collaboration.

Goga Games: An Exciting Adventure in the Metaverse

GOGA Games invites players into a challenging world of survival in various environments ranging from snowy forest to harsh desert. With a realistic day-night cycle, players face survival challenges including finding shelter and food. This gaming experience blends strategy with adventure, offering rewards and character upgrades.

GOGA Events: Revolutionizing Virtual Event Hosting

GOGA’s Meta Event platform enables users to create and manage virtual event spaces ranging from party halls to conference rooms. Using the GOGA token, users can own, rent or resell these spaces, supported by a secure transaction system within the GOGA metaverse.

Presale details and token pricing

The presale phase is important for building GOGA’s community. Half of the total tokens (500,000,000 GOGA) are available during this phase, with a pre-sale price of $0.0001 per token. This presents an opportunity for early adopters to invest at an advantageous price.

Pre-Sales Stage:

Diamond Stage: $0.0001 Platinum Stage: $0.00012 Gold Stage: $0.00014 Silver Stage: $0.00016 Bronze Stage: $0.00018

Wagering Opportunities During Presale

Investors staking GOGA tokens during the presale can potentially earn up to 20% APY in USDT, with weekly earnings claims available until the official token launch. This staking option encourages early participation and offers the possibility of regular returns.

For more information and to participate in the presale, visit the official website of GOGA Token.

At the core of GOGA is a team of 22 dedicated individuals, each of whom brings their own unique expertise and passion to the project. Over the past two years, this team has been working diligently at the intersection of animation and game development, and are continually making advances in these dynamic areas. Their collective efforts are driven by a deep belief in the transformative power of technology, especially in the realm of the metaverse.

GOGA is not just about being a leader in animation and game development; It is about revolutionizing the way these sectors are linked with education. Their commitment to integrating these advanced technologies into one educational platform is a testament to their vision of shaping the future of interactive learning.

With a focus on creating a seamless blend of engaging animation, immersive game development and innovative educational experiences, the GOGA team invites the world to be a part of their exciting journey. This journey represents a blend of passion and purpose, opening the door to endless possibilities in the fields of animation, gaming, and education.

For more information about GOGA and to join their mission to reshape the educational landscape, visit the official website of GOGA Token.

