GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, November 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an exciting leap toward the moon, $chimpz The latest sensation in the crypto community is thrilled to announce its upcoming launch on the Ethereum blockchain. This digital sanctuary for risk-takers around the world is set to redefine the world of cryptocurrency and inspire its community for the next moon mission.

Inspired by the historic journey of Ham the Chimp, Chimpz is a cryptocurrency project dedicated to risk takers and adventurers who are ready to join the ranks of the adventurous. Just as the ham challenged the limits of space exploration, the chimp challenged convention in the world of crypto. It’s time for the primates to take charge.

Successful presale and anticipated launch

$CHIMPZ recently held an unprecedented presale event on Pinksale, garnering significant interest and support from investors, enthusiasts and risk takers who are ready for the adventure of a lifetime.

With the presale complete, $CHIMPZ is now ready for the grand moment the crypto world has been waiting for. $CHIMPS is scheduled to launch on Uniswap on November 01, 2023, 18:00 UTC. This exciting milestone is just around the corner, and the project is thrilled to invite everyone to be a part of this journey.

Chimp – more than just a token

Chimpz, with its symbol $CHIMPZ, is more than just a token; It is a ticket to an exclusive community. As a $CHIMPZ holder, users can gain access to a private Discord group where they can connect directly with peers, chart analysts, and the Chimpz team. This exclusive membership provides gateway to future ICOs, NFT whitelists, early alpha releases, and risk management groups.

In a world where opportunities often seem reserved for a privileged few, Chimpz levels the playing field, allowing everyone to be a part of this exciting journey.

Unbreakable security and transparency

Chimpz takes financial security seriously. The project has partnered with industry leaders such as Interfi, Blocksafu, Coinscope, Solidproof, and Consult for contract security. With their support, Chimpz is stronger against potential risks, ensuring a safe and reliable environment for its community.

Additionally, Chimpz has teamed up with PinkSale for its presale and KYC verification, adding an additional layer of security and trust. Ownership will be given up after launch, and liquidity will be locked for a full year.

Tokenomics – beneficial for everyone

Chimpz boasts a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and an impressive range of features to protect its community. This contract is equipped with anti-bot, anti-sandwich, anti-gas, and Safu codes, all developed by the renowned contract manufacturer Trinos.

The tax structure at launch is designed to benefit all holders. There is a 3% fee for both buying and selling, with 2% allocated for long-term marketing and development. The remaining 1% is distributed among the holders as a token, effectively putting power in the hands of the chimp community.

Chimps – a community of dreamers

Chimpz’s mission revolves around three core pillars: security, transparency, and inclusivity. This project is not just about making money; It’s about creating a supportive ecosystem where individuals from all backgrounds can come together and thrive.

100x possibility in 2023?

The burning question on everyone’s minds: Do the Chimps have the potential to reach new heights in 2023? With a successful presale and an official launch scheduled for November 1, 2023, 18:00 UTC, the Chimpz team is gearing up for an exciting ride.

Presale funds are allocated wisely, with 60% going to the liquidity pool, ensuring stability and sustainability, and 40% will be distributed across a variety of ways to further grow Chimpz:

Marketing/Partnerships (20%): A significant portion will be invested in marketing and building strategic partnerships to boost the visibility and reach of the project.

A significant portion will be invested in marketing and building strategic partnerships to boost the visibility and reach of the project. Dapp Growth (10%): Innovation is at the heart of Chimpz. The funds allocated for dapp development will ensure that the Chimpz ecosystem continues to grow, providing exciting opportunities for its community.

Innovation is at the heart of Chimpz. The funds allocated for dapp development will ensure that the Chimpz ecosystem continues to grow, providing exciting opportunities for its community. Initial CEX Fund (10%): To make Chimpz accessible to a wider audience, 10% of the funds will be allocated for an initial centralized exchange listing.

In a world where cryptocurrencies have the potential to change lives, Chimpz has emerged as a project that combines bold dreams with solid fundamentals. The prospect of 100x returns in 2023 is an exciting prospect, and the Chimpz team is dedicated to making this journey a reality for their community.

Don’t miss the opportunity to join the Chimpz community and be part of the revolution in the world of crypto. Visit the Chimps Website And connect with him on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/ChimpzERC ) and Telegram ( https://t.me/ChimpzPortal , The moon is waiting, and the chimps are ready to take you there. Apes are stronger together!

about chimps

Chimpz is more than just a cryptocurrency; It’s an adventurous mission inspired by the famous journey of Ham the Chimp. It has created a vibrant, inclusive community for risk takers and crypto enthusiasts who dare to dream big. Holding $CHIMPZ not only gives users a ticket to an exclusive Discord where they can connect with peers and experts, but they also get priority access to exciting ICOs, NFT whitelists, and early alpha releases.

Chimpz’s commitment to safety, transparency and inclusivity sets Chimpz apart, ensuring that our community members’ boldest dreams are within reach.

Website , Twitter , Wire , discord

Disclaimer: This announcement is not directed to any investor or prospective investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell – or a solicitation of an offer to buy – any securities or cryptocurrencies, and is not to be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. can be done . Any estimates, projections, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The material provided herein should not in any way be construed or relied upon as investment, legal, tax or other advice.

Source: www.streetinsider.com