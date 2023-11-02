Introducing Annabelle Shiraz by Elana Africa-Bredenkamp

This innovative collaboration not only celebrates the art of winemaking, but also aims to make a meaningful impact by empowering aspiring sommeliers from disadvantaged backgrounds through the establishment of the Elana Africa-Bredenkamp and De Grendel Sommelier Bursary in collaboration with the South African Sommelier Association .

Africa-Bredenkamp says, “Using your talents for good and creating change is a cornerstone of my upbringing. My father always taught us to help where we can, and to help where we see need.”

“Launching this new label named after my youngest daughter is a blessing. To be able to help the first disadvantaged learner through the support of our wine buying community is the highest honor for me. Making wine is a hobby for me , but at the end of the day, we can help someone through this.”

Created in the year of her daughter Annabelle’s birth, this 2017 vintage is a celebration of the new, and the wonder of support Elana has experienced as a mother.

Winemaking is nothing new to Afrika-Bredekamp, ​​who won a Michelangelo Gold in 2012 for his label ‘Elana Wines’.

Annabelle Shiraz represents a blend of passion, elegance and craftsmanship. The wines are a true reflection of family values ​​and commitment to excellence. Crafted with care and precision by the skilled winemakers at De Grendel Wine Estate, the wines showcase the diversity and richness of the South African terroir.

However, Annabelle Shiraz is more than just an exceptional wine. It symbolizes a collaborative effort to drive positive change in the world of wine and beyond. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Annabelle Shiraz will be dedicated to the Elana Africa-Bredenkamp & De Grendel Sommelier Bursary, a pioneering initiative that aims to provide opportunities for aspiring sommeliers coming from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Through this scholarship, the partnership between De Grendel Wine Estate, Elana Africa-Bredenkamp and the South African Sommelier Association aims to bridge the gap and promote diversity within the sommelier profession. The scholarship will cover the education, training and guidance of a selected aspiring sommelier, empowering them to achieve their dreams and contribute to the dynamic wine industry.

Elana Africa-Bredenkamp expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Annabelle Shiraz is a celebration of both the beauty of life’s moments and the power of giving back. By partnering with De Grendel Wine Estate and the South African Sommelier Association, we are “Not only sharing exceptional wines but also creating a meaningful pathway for aspiring wine drinkers who deserve the chance to shine.”

Charles Hopkins, Cellar Master of De Grendel Wine Estate, said, “We are honored to join hands with Elana on this incredible journey. Annabelle wines epitomize our shared values ​​of quality, innovation and social responsibility. This collaboration allows us to contribute “allows us to develop a wine community while producing wines that tell a story of dedication and craftsmanship.”

With an attractive deep ruby ​​color, Annabelle unveils a complex bouquet of ripe blackberries and plums, entwined with subtle hints of smoky oak and a touch of black pepper. The initial sip reveals a velvety texture, allowing deep fruit flavors to unfold harmoniously on the tongue. Well-balanced tannins provide structure while maintaining a graceful elegance, leading to a long-lasting finish that combines fruity sweetness with a light whisper of spice. Annabelle Shiraz is a captivating symphony of flavors that showcases both the bold character of the Shiraz grape and the skilled craftsmanship behind this exceptional wine.

The subtle character of Annabelle Shiraz makes it an ideal companion for a variety of culinary pleasures. Its velvety texture and rich flavor pair brilliantly with grilled meats, such as a perfectly cooked ribeye steak or juicy lamb chops. The wine’s deep fruit notes and subtle tartness also harmonize with hearty dishes like slow-roasted beef stew or pair it with charred eggplant and roasted red pepper tart for a delightful play of flavors.

Annabelle Shiraz is set to inspire wine enthusiasts, empower future wine professionals, and create a legacy of positive change in the wine industry. Only one barrel was produced and matured under optimal conditions in the De Grendel cellar.

The limited production of Annabelle Shiraz will be sold exclusively at De Grendel Wine Estate in their tasting room, restaurant and online at www.degrendel.co.za.

De Grendel Wine – [email protected] – 021 558 6280

www.degrendel.co.za

