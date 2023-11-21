OTTAWA, ON, November 21, 2023 /CNW/ – InTouch Insight Limited (“InTouch” or “the Company”) (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF), a leader in customer experience measurement solutions, today announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights for Q3 2023

Gross margin increased from 50.1% to 51.7% in Q3 2022 due to a one-time low-margin project and decreased to 51.7% in Q3 compared to 53.1% in Q3 2022 due to a change in revenue mix.

SaaS revenue grew 10% in the third quarter compared to last year and 15% year to date.

Revenue was up 4% at $5,634,594 compared to $5,414,630 in Q3 2022; Year-to-date revenue was $16,413,744 compared to $17,942,254 in the prior year due to a one-off project.

Q3 net income was $175,455 compared to $366,713 in Q3 2022; Year-to-date net income was $295,425, compared to $691,539 the prior year, due to an increase in selling expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $509,762, compared to $831,774 in the third quarter of 2022 Year-to-date EBITDA was $1,165,451, compared to $1,829,388 in the third quarter of 2022.

“We believe the increase in Q3 2023 revenues compared to last year represents a turning point in the underlying economic conditions many of our customers are facing.” said Cameron Watt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We have just completed the acquisition of Alta360 Research, Inc (Alta) and its sister company, a new venture, Ardent Retail Services Inc (Ardent). Alta’s revenues will complement existing recurring services revenues, and provide Ardent with significant revenue “We look forward to bringing opportunities through new business areas with our existing customers. These opportunities, combined with our increased investments in sales and marketing, are expected to drive strong growth as we look forward.” Watt said,

Consolidated Statements of Operations Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Income $5,634,594 $5,414,630 cost of services 2,719,682 2,540,108 gross margin 2,914,912 2,874,522 total operating expenses 2,656,381 2,471,446 Income (loss) from operating activities. 258,531 403,076 Other income (expense) (83,076) (36,363) Income Tax Expenditure (Recovery) , , net income (loss) $175,455 $366,713

About InTouch Insight

InTouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation, and improve financial performance. InTouch helps customers collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, giving them actionable, real-time information, and providing tools to continuously improve the customer experience. Founded in 1992, InTouch is trusted by over 300 of North America’s best-loved brands for customer experience management, customer surveys, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture, and event marketing automation solutions. Visit for more information intouchinsight.com ,

Certain statements contained in this news release contain forward-looking statements that speak as of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different. Can. from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events, including with respect to acquisitions, future revenues and expansion of the Company and development of business and operations, and reflect information currently available to the Company and those assumptions. based on what he considers appropriate. , However, management cautions the reader that assumptions related to future events that are beyond management’s control may prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks outlined in the Company’s most recent annual MD&A and the Company’s continuous disclosure documents which can be found on SEDAR. www.sedar.com , The Company does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

InTouch Insight Limited

Decision

