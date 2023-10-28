Interview with Trezor CEO Matej Zack: A deep journey inside the new Trezor Safe family

We had the pleasure of being invited to The Cryptonomist trezor Bitcoin to Amsterdam.

This event took place on 12th and 13th October and we also participated in it media partner,

During the conference, we interviewed Trezor CEO, Matej SackWho gave us more information about the new family of products and some insight into the future of the company.

So, dear readers, get comfortable because we can’t wait to tell you everything!

Good afternoon Matej and thanks for welcoming us. Let’s begin introducing the new Trezor Safe family!

Sure! let’s get started treasure safe 3, which is our entry-level hardware wallet. We basically continued to rebuild on the previous model, which is the Trezor Model One, the world’s first hardware wallet.

We try to keep the same kind of minimalistic, form factor and small set of designs to keep it really simple.

The device has two buttons and a beautiful back, which comes in four different premium colors: Cosmic Black, Galactic Rose, Stellar Silver, And Solar gold.

Furthermore, it has a bright OLED display and is USB-C compatible.

The new Trezor Safe 3 is better than the Model One More user-friendlyBecause we have added some software updates like firmware updates, which make it very easy to use.

Again, thanks to the OLED screen, interacting with it is much clearer. Of course, Model One also has a screen, but we’ve made the firmware even better.

And, last but not least, it’s prettier!

So, for just $10 more you can have all that.

We are really very satisfied!

There is also one inside the new device safe elementsWhich is a specific chip that basically helps in protecting the device from physical attacks,

This means that if someone steals the device with very sophisticated tools, and they try to get the secret out of the chip, the Secure Element will make it more difficult for them to do so.

Keep in mind that this secure element is only available in the new Trezor Safe 3.

By the way, we still recommend, as I said during the announcement made on the main stage at Bitcoin Amsterdam, also use passphrase

What’s probably interesting about this secure element here is that we chose a vendor We didn’t have to sign any NDA, And what this means is quite important.

The fact is that we have not signed any NDA (non disclosure agreement) means that if we or a security expert finds an issue with a secure element, we can talk about it openly and fix it.

Therefore, we can deploy and fix the vulnerability, which is usually not the case.

Instead, if you choose a supplier where you have to sign an NDA, they will prevent you from disclosing any discovered vulnerabilities. They can fix it, but the most important thing is that you can’t talk about it. These are things that can put users in danger, especially in the crypto world.

That’s why we want to stay open.

We want to have an open discussion with our community about the fact that some issues may exist!

In your experience, what makes the new Trezor Safe 3 unique in the market?

We tried to make it as accessible as possible and really affordableMainly for entry level users.

In fact, the retail price is set at $79.

It is quite economical, highly secureAnd easy to use.

This is the whole idea behind product design.

Trezor Safe 3 supports Shamir Backup, FIDO2 standardAnd U2FWhich may be currently associated with Google, GitHub and Dropbox.

Users will be able to continue using it coincidence A facility to increase the privacy of their transactions. Trezor CoinJoin is easy to execute thanks to our companion app Trezor Suite,

Will the new product come with a new version of the Trezor Suite app?

They’re kind of different things. Well, the main answer is yes, but basically, Trezor Suite is Updated monthly,

Thus, every month we release a new version for all hardware wallets we have ever sold.

And yes, the suite is app’s software open source Too.

During the announcement at Bitcoin Amsterdam, you also talked about the importance of open-source, defining the new Trezor Safe 3 as “stubbornly open-source.” Will the new product continue this tradition, and how do you see open-source contributing to its success?

How open-source contributes to success is exactly what I talked about in the presentation.

It depends on these two factors: It helps improve securityBecause more people are watching”in your kitchen, Even competitive, right? Therefore, competitors will try to hack it and this is good for the overall security. Because we provide an open-source environment, you can check out exactly how it’s done and whether it’s done well.

The second reason is very similar sharing, Thanks to these innovations and the way we work, others can learn from us and they can also improve their products.

Just like Bitcoin, right? In the beginning, of course, it was not as useful as it is now because now it has scaled, it is safer and more visible. I think this is one of the greatest examples we can create today.

The new tool adds another layer of security that is brought to the next level with the introduction of a special product. Can you tell us more about the new Treasure Keep metal?

Since private keys are so important, we need to backup them securely: the device gives you a recovery seed in the form of an ordered list of words, and you need to keep this recovery seed safe and that’s why we’ve used some very Have tried to find only easy to use and durable Too.

The treasure keep is made of metal Aerospace-Grade Stainless Steel And it protects the recovery seed backup Against fire, water, acids and impacts.

We really tried to burn it with our team, but nothing happened!

It will be available in three different versions: 12-word recovery seed, 24-word recovery seedAnd 20-word Shamir Backup,

Your choice really depends on your needs. The retail price is still very affordable and It starts at $99.

This new product definitely improves the way we store passphrases enhances security Against some attacks.

There is also a Bitcoin-only limited edition of the new Trezor Safe 3: can you tell us more about this and the incredible initiative behind the product?

We wanted to do something for Bitcoiners and we were looking for a way how we could celebrate trezor10th anniversary of,

this is the idea 2013 pieces limited edition Revealed: This is actually the year we started our company.

We thought it would be a good idea to create a Bitcoin-only version.

We also have a Bitcoin firmware that you can still use on our other devices. But the idea here was to do it at the hardware level as well. So, that’s why you have that beautiful Bitcoin-orange back with the new Trezor Safe 3 Bitcoin-only purse.

We also thought of doing something special on this occasion: €21 from every order goes to a place we call Trezor AcademyWhich is our educational initiative.

Trezor Academy aims to spread Bitcoin knowledge to the places where it is needed most – underprivileged countries in the Global South, where fiat currency fails to serve the basic purposes of money. Trezor Academy teaches the basics of Bitcoin and how to work with it securely.

Let’s talk about something the entire sector is struggling with: mass adoption. The increase in active users of Web3 plays an important role in this industry. How does the new product aim to provide an intuitive and friendly user experience for both beginners and expert users?

The security level is basically the same for everyone, right? So, the idea is that the device should be safe, whether you are an expert or a beginner.

The good work we did on the firmware makes it really easy to use.

Once you know, it becomes quite easy to understand all the information there is. The device is connected to the Trezor Suite app and the interface is easy to navigate and very intuitive to use!

On the other hand, we worked hard to make every product extremely attractive, tried To get closer to an Apple like user experience.

The idea is that, especially if you’re coming from exchanges where you want to buy more BTC or sell and swap some cryptocurrency, you can still do that in the Trezor suite, but with higher-standard security. With level.

NFTs also represent a big piece of the pie in the Web3 world.

At the moment, Trezor models do not natively support NFTs and we are not planning to support them visually in the Trezor suite, but there are several third-party apps, like MetaMask, that you can use securely with Trezor. can do.

This way, you have both the level of security offered by a hardware wallet and the full Web3 experience. This way, you can still interact with NFTs within the digital art or gamefi sphere while actually being connected with Web3.

The entire crypto sector is facing some pressures due to unclear regulation, mainly in the US. Do you feel any concerns or threats about the actual regulatory landscape?

To be honest, what’s happening in America isn’t really relevant to us.

This is because our devices store private keys, and that’s all. And those private keys can be from any cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin.

Thus, we are not affected too much by various laws in any way, because we “Now!“That’s the hardware that keeps some data safe, right?

So, in that sense, we have no concerns or anything, and we’ll see where it goes.

I think it’s something to do with market sentiment, or it could prove difficult, where these things could make for bad marketing for crypto and Bitcoin.

Newcomers may not realize the difference between them, and then there is some bad press about “”.crypto is bad,

For these types of reasons, beginners may face some difficulties in entering the market in that sense.

What are Trezor’s long-term goals and vision, and how do the new products fit into that broader strategy?

First of all, of course, we are on Objective For making crypto security Easy for everyone. From a general point of view this is the main goal.

Today, we are releasing these products and they will be part of a new family.

So, the idea is to keep moving in this direction!

I like to think that we’re just getting started.

At this time, it has been a few hours since the pre-order started. Do you already have any interesting numbers or feedback for us?

The response is very positive.

I can feel that there is a lot of excitement at our booth and a lot of people are coming.

I mean, it’s absolutely great. To be honest, we are very happy with it.

We don’t usually share detailed data, but all I can say is that within the first two hours, we sold hundreds of devices, especially the Bitcoin-only version.

We are extremely proud of it and I believe it will probably sell out in the next few days.

,

This is absolutely incredible. These were Matej’s words, and just days later Trezor announced that the Bitcoin-only version had sold out in 24 hours.

,

And as far as some big announcements are concerned… 😏

Insights and future plans

Right now, Secure Element is not open source at the hardware level, which is actually a standard in the industry (in our case an EAL6+ chip). But we use this Secure Element chip in a way that allows us to remain transparent, and all the code that interacts with the private key remains completely open.

By the way, we are working on Transparent together with another SatoshiLabs company Safe elements.

The thing is that making your own chip is a very difficult and lengthy project. It will probably take another year or two before it is ready for production.

When it is ready, we will implement it in all of our hardware wallets.

We’re really proud of what we’re working on.

Furthermore, as part of our comprehensive strategy, We will continue to add more and more devices to our rings. For example, we will have treasure safe ,x” and other versions of treasure keep in future.

So, dear readers, you heard right! More hardware wallets are coming next year. so stay tuned!

Source: en.cryptonomist.ch