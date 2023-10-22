Interview with Horasis speaker Rosalia Arteaga: Forbes – Latin America Report

This article was originally published in Forbes

Although study after study highlights how successful women-led businesses are, there are still signs that not enough is being done to support them. For example, in healthtech, only 3.3% of investment in the US over the last decade went to women’s health.

A report by Boston Consulting Group also showed that if women and men participated equally as entrepreneurs, global GDP could increase by 3% to 6%. This is an increase of between $2.5 to $5 trillion for the global economy.

Rosalia Arteaga, former president of Ecuador, agrees, saying that greater equality in women’s participation “contributes to global GDP, but also to world peace, better understanding and a better quality of life.”

So why does poor funding persist for women entrepreneurs? How does gender discrimination affect women entrepreneurs? And what strategies can we use to increase female leadership in companies during times of economic uncertainty?

According to some reports, women are three times more likely to invest in other women than their male counterparts. It is these statistics that prompt policy makers and investor groups to advocate for greater participation of women in business financing. After all, if men don’t invest in women, they should benefit from their own support.

However, there is still a need to understand the impact of greater male participation and women-led businesses. Previous research suggests that with fewer women-focused venture capital firms, women-led businesses may struggle to obtain funding in the future, slowing their growth.

For President Arteaga, this means that “companies have to consider that their own performance will be better if they include more women in leadership positions” and “women have to believe more in themselves and their We have to fight for the places we have the right to.

Rosalia Arteaga As founder of the Glocal Women’s Foundation (RAW), Arteaga is accustomed to investing in future women leaders. One of the Foundation’s recent projects in the province of Imbabura (Ecuador), specifically to support business women producing handmade artisan products, “(we) provide them with more tools that allow them to develop those companies. “Will allow them to use what they already have or what they can generate.”

education is the key

A major key to unlocking inclusivity in the economic ecosystem of emerging markets like Ecuador and Latin America is educating both our children and teachers.

Last year, despite the fact that 47% of new companies created were women, 81% of startup founders were still only men. President Arteaga says the gaps that exist are due to two factors, “one, access to credit and two, training.”

Arteaga also confirms that in Ecuador “more than 70% of primary and secondary teachers are women.”

Through these teachers, young women have both a model and a person who can help form leadership ideas and train an entrepreneurial mindset as they enter adult life. Taking health technology as a starting point, President Arteaga says STEAM is also an area in which teachers can encourage young girls, reduce the gap between boys and girls, and subsequently ” can create a better quality of life”.

collaboration leads to progress

For economies to prosper in times of recession, alliances between companies and governments, men and women are essential; However, evidence suggests that we do the opposite.

A series of studies have shown that during economic downturns, people view the economy as zero-sum, making them less likely to help others. The evidence for this was particularly strong when, during Covid, the World Bank released a report saying that businesses run by women were 7 percentage points more likely to close than businesses run by men.

Concrete steps can be taken to include more women leaders. We know from research conducted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that emerging markets that invest collaboratively to close the gender gap see their GDP increase by 35%.

Former President Arteaga summarized two ways in which Latin America can promote this economic growth by including women in leadership positions; “More openness on the part of companies and more self-empowerment and self-respect on the part of women who can access these places of power.”

Plus, conferences can be a great way to network and collaborate. For example, Arteaga has been a speaker at Horasis, a global think tank dedicated to innovation and sustainable emerging markets development.

This article was originally published in Forbes

Special photo of former Ecuadorian President Rosalia Arteaga

Source: latinamericareports.com