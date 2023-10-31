“Romanian entrepreneurs are facing a dynamic business landscape with many challenges. One of the most significant challenges is access to funding. We have seen a growing appetite for entrepreneurship in Romania, and this has naturally led to an increased need for financing. In 2022 alone, 114,000 new small and medium enterprises were created in Romania, indicating significant interest in entrepreneurship. Vlad Craioveanu, CEO and co-founder of Impact Hub Bucharest, told The Diplomat-Bucharest.

What are the objectives of the Startarium Competition for the fifth edition?

“With the launch of the fifth edition of Startarium Pitchday, we are introducing many exciting changes and objectives. First of all, we have a new identity for the competition, which is now called “Romanians Are Entrepreneurs” (“Romani sunt Entrepreneuri”). It reflects our belief in the innate entrepreneurial spirit within Romania, which we aim to celebrate and nurture.

Our primary objective for this edition is to encourage more individuals to submit their entrepreneurial ideas. We want to challenge Romanians to register existing businesses, unleash their creativity and show off their business skills. Romania has significant untapped potential, and we designed this platform to enable people from across the country to test their business concepts, receive constructive feedback, and secure non-refundable funding to turn their ideas into reality. Have done.

Additionally, we want to prove that modern businesses are not just technology oriented. While Romania boasts a thriving tech sector with innovations in climate, education and food technology, we also cherish our rich heritage of craftsmanship, production and agriculture. We would be delighted to recognize and nurture this valuable diversity, supporting businesses in small towns and rural areas. Our goal is to make the process of turning ideas into viable businesses less intimidating.

Another objective is to promote contacts and continue to inspire people. We’re dedicated to engaging the community, whether it’s encouraging them to support aspiring entrepreneurs, sharing their video submissions online, or attending a physical event on November 29 that celebrates the Romanian entrepreneurial spirit. Celebrating. Thus, a strong presence at the event on November 29 will facilitate communication and connection between participants.

What are the most important achievements of Startarium.ro since it came into existence in 2016?

“When we talk about Startarium, we are talking about a journey that has been quite extraordinary.

The four main pillars represent the principle of change that sits at the foundation of our work – Learn, Practice, Collaborate, and Get Funded, The coming together of everyone will reveal the tremendous potential and ideas of entrepreneurs. This leads to business success and scalability in the long run. One of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs is finding time to install new knowledge. Without knowledge and business acumen, it will always be challenging to make the best decisions for your business.

Plans are useless, but planning is necessary. For this reason, we created a playing field with the right tools and insights to accelerate the process from idea to execution.

Still, ideas and prototypes require people and money, which is why we bring together hundreds of professionals and consultants on our platform; We market to funding opportunities and host startup competitions with cash prizes.

Our educational platform is something we are extremely proud of. We have created arguably the most comprehensive educational system for early-stage entrepreneurs in Romania. We have built a thriving community around 90,000 educated users, who have intensively used the educational resources in the platform. We have published an impressive list of over 1,300 articles and educational materials To support these budding entrepreneurs.

But it’s not just about education; It’s also about funding. We have provided direct access to the above 840,000 euros in funding, which has played a vital role in turning ideas into successful businesses.

And then there’s our Startarium Pitchday competition. We have organized four successful editions between 2016 and 2019. Nearly 600 entrepreneurs participated in these events and more than 150 businesses received invaluable support. What is really inspiring is that 35 of these businesses emerged as winners and were awarded €450,000 in prizes.

The ability to scale businesses internationally stands out, as evidence of the impact our activity has on entrepreneurs. Companies like Digitel, Kinderpedia and XVision exemplify Startarium’s ability to nurture and grow innovative startups.

How would you describe the evolution of Startarium in recent years?

“Our growth in recent years has been quite impressive. At Startarium, we are not only nurturing businesses but also fostering trust within the Romanian business ecosystem.

First, we have become a recognized and trusted entity in the ecosystem. When people think of entrepreneurship support in Romania, they often think of Startarium and our strong community of advisors and professionals. We have become a preferred brand for both entrepreneurs and investors, symbolizing trust and credibility.”

What challenges are Romanian entrepreneurs facing today?

“Romanian entrepreneurs are facing a dynamic business landscape with many challenges.

One of the most significant challenges is access to funding. We have seen a growing appetite for entrepreneurship in Romania, and this has naturally led to an increased need for financing. In 2022 alone, 114,000 new small and medium enterprises were created in Romania, indicating significant interest in entrepreneurship. Many entrepreneurs rely on personal funds because they still find it difficult to obtain non-refundable financing. We are here to prove that a good idea, passion and a solid business plan can really get them the capital they need. Simplifying the process of obtaining grants, awards and sponsorships is important.

Additionally, it is also important to support women entrepreneurs. In Romania, we have a unique statistic – unlike elsewhere in Europe, 47% of companies have women among their shareholders. These businesses generated substantial revenues, indicating the need for more support and recognition for women entrepreneurs.

Navigating bureaucratic processes can be a significant challenge for entrepreneurs. Streamlining administrative processes can greatly benefit the business environment.

Additionally, finding skilled talent is essential for business growth. Developing programs to bridge the skills gap and enhance the capabilities of the workforce is important in this regard.

Promoting entrepreneurship education within the curriculum in schools and universities will empower individuals to innovate and explore self-employment opportunities. As our latest study released this year shows, nearly 1 in 2 entrepreneurs are not investing time and resources in their personal development, and more than 80% rely on personal experiences as learning tools. .

How can the Romanian education system be adapted to the needs of the labor market?

“It is important to adapt the Romanian educational system to the needs of the labor market if we want to ensure that today’s new generations are prepared for the needs of the future. We need to build strong and long-term partnerships between the public sector, private sector and academia that will help in curriculum development.

In addition, we are strong supporters of vocational training programs that provide students with practical skills and real-world experience, leaving them job-ready when they graduate.

If we look at entrepreneurship education, it is important to encourage lateral thinking and problem-solving and empower students to put their ideas into practice. This is essential to promote innovation and equip students with the mindset and skills required for self-employment.

We strongly believe that continuous learning is essential for successful entrepreneurs and professionals. Expanding our strategic approach to education from children and adolescents to other demographic groups will harness the potential of people of all ages to continuously improve their skills and knowledge base.

How can the private sector improve the educational process in Romania?

“Partnerships between educational institutions and the private sector easily translate into internships and apprenticeships. Many companies understand that these experiences are beneficial: they help to identify talent early while also improving the quality of education and creating opportunities for students.

The private sector can also play a role in supporting research and innovation in education by supporting college laboratories, research and experiments, and offering scholarships and incentives to students majoring in high-demand fields.

We see the increasing number of businessmen and established professionals who take jobs as college professors, consultants, and trainers, and we admire their dedication and their desire to leave their mark on the business environment. These types of efforts connect students with industry professionals and can provide valuable guidance and networking opportunities.

However, to educate the entire country we need an integrated approach, so at Startarium we are focused on building partnerships with universities, companies and public agencies.

