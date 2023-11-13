Intersec joins UN’s ITU to boost emergency telecommunications

PARIS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — INTERSEC announces its membership in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) within the Telecommunications Development Sector (ITU-D). ITU is the United Nations specialized agency for ICT. The company’s decision to join ITU-D is rooted in its commitment to the “Early Warning for All” (EW4ALL) initiative launched by the United Nations in March 2022.

intersec logo

The aim of this initiative is to protect every person on Earth with an early warning system. This involves providing timely emergency alerts to people worldwide through telecommunications networks and mobile phones, with a 2027 target for universal coverage.

“I am pleased to welcome Intersec, our newest member to the ITU Telecommunications Development Area,” said Dr. Cosmos Lakisan Zawazava, Director of ITU’s Telecommunications Development Bureau. “I look forward to our collaboration to take advantage of the development of mobile networks and services to support countries in warning people at risk.”

As an ITU member, Intersec is able to actively participate in working groups focused on affordable connectivity and emergency telecommunications, sharing telecommunications expertise and assisting governments in securing the necessary subventions to make the most of these technologies. Committed to contributing.

“Leveraging over two decades of experience in the telecommunications sector and advanced expertise in location intelligence, we have guided many governments and telecommunications companies in deploying robust alerting systems around the world,” said Charlotte Thomas, product director at Intersec.

Intersec alerting solutions already cover 30% of the EU population in accordance with Article 110 of the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC). Beyond European borders, the company’s long-term partnerships with telecommunications operators in 50 countries provide a solid foundation for flexible warning systems and local expertise, especially in disaster-prone areas. This allows public authorities to enable faster and seamless deployment of warning systems to ensure a more resilient future.

Intersec is a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telecom companies to create real value in their data-driven revolution, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our 65 customers in 50 countries leverage our tools to access, locate and map nearly a billion connected devices 24/7, and our public warning solutions cover 30% of the population in the EU. At Intersec, privacy by design goes beyond accepted standards, assuring regulatory compliance no matter where our customers operate. Learn more at intersect.com.

For further information: Charlotte Cardona, Communications Director, [email protected]

